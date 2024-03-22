March Madness Day 2 - Non-Purdue Games Open Thread

Purdue doesn’t play until 7:25 tonight. It’s going to be a long afternoon and early evening as we Purdue fans do our best to wait patiently for tipoff. I’m not sure how patient most of you feel, so come on into the comments and get your anxiety out by chatting about the non-Purdue games from today.

As was noted in yesterday’s second open thread, two open threads were a bit of an overkill. I thought it would help clean things up as the games transitioned from the early to the late but that turned out not to be the case. So, I’m listening and will provide just one today for the non-Purdue tournament games. The Purdue game itself will still have it’s own dedicated open thread to make things better for everyone on that end.

So, hop on down to the comments and wait it out until this evening.