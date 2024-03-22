The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. Grambling St

The Purdue Boilermakers have finally made their way to the NCAA Tourney and will start what they hope is a three week journey to Phoenix against the Grambling St. Tigers. Grambling earned the chance to face Purdue in Indianapolis after winning their play-in game as a 16 seed against the Montana State Bobcats in Dayton, Ohio. Grambling earned their way into the tourney winning the SWAC Conference Tourney after winning the regular season as well.

The Boilers and Tigers will square off Friday night at 7:25 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in another 1 vs. 16 matchup. Let’s get into ‘The Three Pointer!’

1 | Take Care of the Basketball & Limit Bad Turnovers

At this point in the season it sounds like a broken record but this is probably the biggest key to Purdue’s success in this tournament. You can make a claim for Purdue’s ability to hit threes and hitting their free throws, but turnovers really tell the story of Purdue’s struggles over the last several post seasons. When Purdue doesn’t take care of the ball, they have struggled to win games.

In Purdue last three NCAA Tourney appearances, Purdue has averaged 14 turnovers in their losses to North Texas, St. Peters, and FDU. It’s just something that has been Purdue’s weakness in the tourney and one that this team should be able to leave behind them. Purdue has shown an ability to maintain their turnovers in single digits but it can’t afford games where guys just lose their composure.

As we have said throughout the season, Purdue can handle itself when Edey and Smith combine for 8 or 9 turnovers as long as the other guys don’t turn it over a ton as well. Gillis, Loyer, Jones have all had games where they have had three or more turnovers this year and that just can’t happen. Smith and Edey have proven they are capable of playing without turning it over and Coach Painter has stressed that point multiple times to the media. But when it does happen, Purdue can’t compound the problem by having players who don’t hold the same responsibilities with the ball to generate more chances for the opponents.

Grambling St. does do a good job of generating turnovers and getting steals as they are 87th in the country at generating 7.4 steals per game (87th). They also combine that with a 19% turnover rate on defense which places them 61st according to Kenpom. Purdue needs to maintain their focus and be strong with the ball in their hands.

Purdue has the ability to minimize their turnovers to ten or less and that is where their mark should be at this point in the season.

2 | Take Your Advantages and Overwhelm Your Opponent with Them

Purdue’s got some advantages built into this roster against almost any one else in the country that are actually not named Zach Edey. What are those? Purdue is outrebounding their opponents 40.4 to 29.6 per game (2nd), are shooting 40.8% from behind the arc (2nd), and defend the three point line at a 31.4% rate (48th). Of those, which are the ones that Purdue should be able to take an advantage and making it an insurmountable hill to climb?

Although it could be easy to simply answer this with wanting Purdue to simply shoot 50% or more from behind the arc or force an opponent to shoot far worse than their average, the most realistic answer is out rebounding the opponent. Rebounding is a fundamental aspect to Purdue’s identity and having an ability to gain extra possessions through offensive rebounds and limit chances through defensive rebounds is paramount.

That rebounding margin is especially key when an opponent doesn’t shoot particularly well from the floor at 48.2% (286th) or from behind the arc at 34% (181st) while also being a poor rebounding team. In fact, Grambling is ranked 328th in the country in total rebounds. That isn’t a recipe for success against one of the best rebounding teams in the country.

Purdue’s ability to rebound and shut down extra possessions and gain more for themselves should be a key component. This should be a +13 margin at the end of the game.

3 | Get to the Free Throw Line & Make the Freebies

Purdue is as good as any team in the country in getting opponent’s into foul trouble and then getting to the foul line. Helped by their ability to get Zach Edey the ball in the low post and Braden Smith’s ability to get into the paint, Purdue forces 20.7 fouls per game. That gets them an average of 25 free throws per game (8th) while making 18 per game (7th).

While they do make a lot of free throws, they don’t necessarily shoot it particularly well at just 72.1%, just about the same average as Zach Edey’s 71.6%. In fact, Edey’s taken 370 free throw attempts this year while no other Boilermaker has reached 90. As long as Edey is getting to the foul line and then converting at a high rate, Purdue’s offense remains efficient and difficult to keep up with.

And 1 | Don’t Get Tight

You saw it last year, the year before, and the year before that. When expectations got heavy for the Boilers, they got tight. Last year in that awful upset from FDU, Purdue’s players were passing up shots and looked worried or scared. Some of that was likely a loss in confidence from a month’s long slide and being forced into a close game. Some of that was also likely relying so heavily on two freshman guards. No matter what it was, Purdue can ill afford to get tight and get too conservative.

Everyone around the country is going to tune into this game for a very simple reason. They are going to want to see if it’ll happen to Purdue again. if Purdue comes out tight and the weight of expectations are too much, Purdue could very well find itself struggling with an overmatched opponent. Virginia did that and were down 12 in the first half, their largest deficit of the entire season up to that point. They eventually would win by a 20+ margin but you could see the body language change as they started to feel ‘oh no, here we go again.’

Purdue has played incredibly consistent all season long and haven’t really had a game where the bottom just totally fell out. That’s how they have gotten beat the last three NCAA’s.

Players to Watch:

Dozier Kintavious | #00 | Junior | Guard | 6’1 185 | 12.9 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 1.0 Ast, 32.5% 3pt

Jonathan Aku | #12 | Senior | Forward | 6’10 263 | 4.5 Pts, 5.2 Reb, 0.4 Ast, 1.0 Blk

Prediction:

Well, this is the moment that Boilermakers everywhere have been anxious and nervous about for almost a year now. Every major media member has said that nothing really mattered until the NCAA Tourney started. It’s finally here, so what will become of Purdue now?

So far this season they have been the most consistently good team in college basketball and have shown a massive amount of potential when the shots are falling and the turnovers are low. Can they do that for six games in a row? That journey starts now.

Purdue went out of its’ way this year to schedule games in the non-conference to not only simulate this type of matchup but get teams that could potentially get to this point. Samford nearly beat Kansas. Morehead State gave the Illini a good fight. Texas Southern made the NCAA Tourney last year and were favored to win the SWAC but finished fourth (Grambling’s conference). Eastern Kentucky won their regular season title. Purdue is as ready for this game as they have ever been. Confidence should be brewing but it won’t be until Purdue shows they can handle the pressure.

We’ll get to see the management that Head Coach Matt Painter has done emotionally and mentally for his team following the disaster that was FDU. A lot will be learned from this game and Purdue would do itself a lot of favors (and negative press) by running Grambling St. out of Indianapolis on the first train back home.

Purdue: 86

Grambling St. 62