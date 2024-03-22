How to Watch & Open Thread - #1 Purdue vs. #16 Grambling State in NCAA Tournament: Start Time, TV Channel and More

Redemption. It’s a funny word to use in the context of this game. Hell, even used in the context of this season it’s weird. When I think of redemption I think of Darth Vader seeing the error of his ways and throwing The Emperor down into the reactor shaft to cause his “death” at the end of Return of the Jedi. I think of people who have done bad things, maybe even wound up on the wrong side of the law, dedicating their lives to change the perception of them. To me, that’s redemption. This? This is just a game.

But we do it with sports all the time. Remember the Redeem Team from the 2008 Olympics? You remember them right? The 2004 USA Men’s Basketball Olympic squad went home with a disappointing bronze medal and it was the end of the world. USA Basketball was done. Finished. The world had surpassed them. Not so fast my friend. Instead, they went back to the locker room and figured things out, winning the gold medal with the Redeem Team in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

We’ve talked about redemption, or maybe even stranger, revenge, all this season for this Purdue men’s basketball team. They needed to redeem themselves for the way last season ended. But really, do they? They lost a basketball game. Sure, it was a historic loss that only one other team has suffered before, but redemption? If you look at the actual definition of redemption it talks about being saved from evil or sin. Evil? Sin? The players on last year’s team, those still on the team or those who left, aren’t evil. They didn’t commit some horrendous crime. They didn’t find themselves on the wrong side of the law. No one died. They just lost a basketball game. Nevertheless, Purdue fans, and players and staff, are hungry for redemption.

That redemption starts today, in Gainbridge Fieldhouse more than one year after that loss against FDU. For over 365 days these players have had to sit in that feeling. Had to sit in the embarrassment and mocking that came along with that loss. Perhaps redemption is too strong a word. Perhaps we should simply wipe the slate clean and look ahead, but life doesn’t let you do that. Life doesn’t let you forget. When I turned on the TV yesterday to start watching games, the very first thing that I saw was a discussion of the Purdue loss to FDU. It’s inescapable. So yeah, maybe redemption is too strong of a word, but it’s the only one we’ve got.

Who: #1 Purdue (29-4) vs. #16 Grambling State (20-14)

When: 7:25 p.m. ET

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TV: TBS (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan VanGundy, Andy Katz)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

Current line: Purdue is a 27 point favorite and -6500 on the ML. Current O/U on DraftKings is 138.

