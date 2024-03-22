The Pressure of March

March madness is upon us…. another opportunity for Purdue to rewrite history. Of course, we’ve had these opportunities before; remember when Kentucky lost to St. Peters and it looked like we had a clear path to the elite eight only to be upset by the Peacocks as well. Or the never-ending reminders of FDU, we all know how that went.

We are Purdue fans, we are conditioned for the scrutiny and to be honest, we deserve it. As Matt Painter said, “you have to sit in it.” You can’t really change who you are without recognizing the flaws within you and Purdue has a “step up to the moment” problem. Now we can sit here and blame the coaches, the refs, the turnovers or whatever you want, but until you change it, it’ll always be the narrative.

Purdue had four losses this year and after every one of them you have the same talk of “same team, different season”, but again as Matt Painter said, “those people are really stupid.” Because this is not the same team, AT ALL, if you’ve been paying attention. We have some things I’m worried about but we’ve also corrected a lot of wrongs that has plagued us in the past; I’m going to dive into why I don’t think this Purdue team is the same and what still worries me below.

Some things change

Purdue against the press:

For years I feel like the press has always been our achilles heel. We’d get the ball inbounds and either go to a corner for a trap or throw it away almost instantly. When we did break it, we slowed our offense, let the defense catch up and run a play. This is the first time that I remember, Purdue is not only good at breaking the press, but they are also making opponents pay for it. The best part about a press is you find yourself in a 3 on 2 situation once you get past half-court and can execute a quick bucket. Purdue has been much better about getting the ball down the court and running with it, thanks to the likes of Lance Jones who loves to burst through defenders.

3-point shooting:

Right now, the Boilers are the second-best team in the nation in 3-point efficiency, right behind Kentucky. Purdue is shooting the ball at a 40.8% clip from behind the arc compared to 2023 where it was 32%; for reference in 2018-2019 Purdue was shooting 36% when they went to the elite eight. It’s not just the percentage that makes the team, it’s the number of players shooting it. If you take out Edey and Barrett, we have five guys shooting over 40% from 3 and two others in the 35% range. I feel like in past seasons we relied on one or two guys from the outside where this roster is built for almost any one of the players to knock down a shot from the outside.

Guard Play:

This kind of ties into the two above but it’s no secret that you aren’t going to win the tournament with a center. Edey will get his, hell he could go for 40 but you have to have surrounding guards be a threat. Smith who is on the finalist for the Cousy award has done just that. He doesn’t usually score the most points, but he is always taking quality shots or driving to the basket if they give it to him, something I think he shied away from last year. Jones also has that Carsen Edward dawg in him a little bit, half his shots he puts up I think “what are you doing” and a lot of times they go in. Whether they do or not, you have to have a dude who isn’t afraid of the moment and Jones is definitely that guy.

Some Things Remain the Same:

Tight play. I don’t know any way to describe it except when Purdue looks cornered or scared, they get really tight with their offense and stop doing what works. In November when a Maui Invitational doesn’t matter much, they play their game, but when the stakes are higher, they just stop doing the little stuff. I understand getting the ball to your NPOY when you need a quick bucket, but I feel like the guards will rely on that instead of looking for their shot and making the game about them. Edey will always get his, guards have to be ready when Edey is getting double or triple teamed to knock down a shot to take the pressure off. It’s almost like clockwork with Painter teams and we saw it even at the end of this season, it does scare me heading into the tournament that if we have our backs against the wall, we forget our entire offense.

Confidence:

Look Purdue has proved time and time again they can beat anyone, the only person beating Purdue is Purdue. There isn’t some special formula to beat us, anyone who commits a ton of turnovers and doesn’t shoot well will lose. When Purdue plays their game, has confidence and takes control of the game there is no one I think can beat them into the final four. You have to play with a chip on your shoulder, you have to be after loose balls, and you have to limit your turnovers. Everything else will fall into place.

No bracket Is going to be cake walk in the tournament and Purdue has to show up every game. Do I think they have the talent to make it to the final four? Absolutely. But there are a lot of “what if’s” between that.

Purdue has a chance to make the best redemption tour ever in NCAA tournament, even more than Virginia because of our losses beforehand. You can’t rewrite history, but you do have control of the future.

Maybe Purdue doesn’t need to redeem themselves, maybe they just need to start over; I’m going to link a video below from a fellow Purdue fan @ChaseChats4 and @boilermaker_d that literally makes me want to run through brick walls, “Whatever It Takes.” Let’s ride Boilers!