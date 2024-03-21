March Madness Day 1 - Late Games Open Thread

The first morning of March Madness didn’t have a ton of madness. Just a slight amount. Not Macho Man amounts of madness. Will the later games be much more exciting? Only time will tell.

Another 8 games are on the docket tonight. That means 8 teams will have their dreams crushed and their seasons will end. March Madness is nothing if not cruel.

Join us in the open thread below to talk all 8 games even the ones that start at 10:00 PM. I won’t be awake then but I’m hoping for a Samford victory over a depleted Kansas team. That would help Purdue out and plus it would be a great upset. Anyone have an upset pick for tonight’s games? Let us know in the comments below. Remember to keep it civil as you all do. Just one day away from Purdue kicking off their NCAA Tournament against Grambling State.