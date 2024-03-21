1 Purdue vs. #16 Grambling State: How To Watch

Last night, the Grambling State Tigers, winners of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, bested the Montana State Bobcats 88-81 in the NCAA men’s basketball play-in round. The 21-14 Tigers will play the 29-4 Boilermakers in the round of 64 on Friday.

Purdue begins the tournament as the top seed in the midwest region.

Grambling State looks to extend their hot streak. They’re a team who accepts large paychecks for early-season losses against bigger and more well-funded programs, so they started the season 2-10 before finishing 19-4, absolutely tearing it up in conference play.

The Tigers play solid team basketball, but their odds aren’t great. The Boilers have the additional advantage of playing this game in their home state with an extra day of rest and a sea of black and gold to be expected.

How To Watch:

Network: TBS

When: 7:30 PM ET

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Spread: Purdue -26.5

