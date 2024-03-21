March Madness Day 1 - Early Games Open Thread

Today is one of the best days in the sports calendar IMO. Basketball on multiple channels at the same time. If you’ve got an ipad or a phone or hell even a few TVs, you can have every game on at once and make sure to switch to the big moments at all times. There’s so much to see and so much to watch that the only acceptable thing to do is to take either a half or a full day off to enjoy the madness.

I personally will be getting off at noon to enjoy the Madness. I’ll also be picking up a delightful little snack for myself via a local donut shop. What about you? Getting anything good? Let us know in the comments as well.

We will be breaking the open thread into two separate threads today as the day comes with a big break so people can relax and recharge and maybe grab some healthier food to prepare their bodies for even more basketball.