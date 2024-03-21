Purdue Baseball: Comeback Falls Short After 14 Innings

With any attempt at journalistic integrity remaining intact, I regret to to use the term heartbreak, but oh my gosh.

The good news: the Boilermakers begin conference play at home this weekend against Iowa!

The bad news: a comeback against a team we probably should have beaten fell short last night facing the University of Illinois-Chicago Flames. I can say nice things about opponents and I can make puns, so I must say UIC’s uniforms are fire. Do the kids still say that?

Onto the game. Purdue, a team accustomed to being the one doing the multi-run first innings, gave up three runs in the opening half of the first inning and would not score until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Boilermakers were already down 0-4.

A solo home run from Canadian catcher Connor Caskenette (of Cowichan High School and formerly Cochise College, my goodness that’s a lot of the letter C) made it 1-4.

Now begins the comeback. Luke Gaffney hit a sacrifice fly to send Camden Gasser home from third, making it 2-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Purdue career stolen bases leader Mike Bolton, Jr. tagged all the bags with a solo shot to right field to make it 3-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Couper Cornblum would knock in Corbin Malott in the bottom of the ninth.

Tie game! Extra innings! Free baseball!

There were several scoreless innings before the Flames scored two in the top of the 14th inning. The Boilermakers made a valiant effort to again resurrect their chances at winning, but scored just one run in the bottom of the 14th off a Caskenette single that would score Cornblum. With two outs, Gasser and Caskenette would be stranded on base to end the game.

Final score: 5-6. The Boilermakers currently sit at 15-7 after losing two games in a row.

Purdue not-so-warmly welcomes Iowa to Alexander Field to begin conference play this weekend in a three-game series. First pitch of Friday’s game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Saturday’s game begins at 1:00 and Sunday’s will begin at the same hour. All games will be available on BTN+.

The Hawkeyes sit at 11-9 after being ranked as highly as #18 early on in the season. I feel obligated to mention that they came to the town where I live to lose to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Since their lass loss, which came against the school that was kind enough to give me a journalism degree, they have been on an offensive tear. They have scored 72 runs in four games. Granted, that’s 72 runs against lesser competition after pent-up early season frustration, but that’s still EIGHTEEN RUNS PER GAME.

Don’t sleep on Iowa. They started off slow, but they’ve shown that their bats can be troublesome and college pitching is always so weird and inconsistent. A series win would be huge for Purdue in their first real litmus test of a series. Notre Dame was a single game so that doesn’t count. I’m going to pretend it didn’t happen, actually.

Jokes aside, this is a huge test for both teams. The first series of conference play always is.

I’ll provide individual game updates when the Boilermakers begin this year’s B1G schedule as opposed to “weekend series updates” against smaller schools. Stay tuned, Go Boilers, and put me in, coach, I’m ready to play. Clap, clap, clap clap clap, etc.

BaseBoiler Up!