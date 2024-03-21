March Madness: Midwest Region outlook, predictions, odds

Now that Grambling has completed the Midwest bracket with their First-4 win over Montana State, it’s time to look at the Midwest bracket.

Midwest Bracket Odds

The Boilermakers return to the tournament with another #1 seed. In case you’ve recently awoken from a coma, I’d like to inform you that Purdue lost to #16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in first round of the tournament last year.

Now that that nasty bit of business is complete, here are the four teams with the lowest odds to win it all out of the Midwest bracket.

Purdue: +700 (3rd Overall)

Tennessee: +1600 (6th Overall)

Creighton: +3000 (11th Overall)

Kansas: +5000 (16th Overall)

Purdue’s Path to the Final 4

Round 1

#16 Grambling (+500,000)

Round 2

# 9 TCU (+12,000)

or

#8 Utah State (+25,000)

Sweet 16

#5 Gonzaga (+6000)

or

#12 McNeese (+30,000)

or

#4 Kansas (+5000)

or

#13 Samford (+60,000)

Elite 8 (Top 4 Seeds)

#2 Tennessee (+1600)

or

#3 Creighton (+3000)

or

#6 South Carolina (+14,000)

or

#7 Texas (+10,000)

Odds to Win Region (Top 5 Seeds)

#1 Purdue (+165)

#2 Tennessee (+350)

#3 Creighton (+400)

#4 Gonzaga (+750)

#5 Kansas (+1500)

Purdue’s Outlook

It’s a mixed bag for the Boilermakers in their journey to the Final 4. They start things off with the #16 seed Grambling. Draft Kings has them tied with other #16 seeds with the best odds (in terms of value) in the tournament.

As far as 8/9 games go, Utah State is considered the least likely 8 seed to win it all. Meanwhile, TCU comes in just behind Michigan State in terms of odds for 9 seeds.

Purdue gets a break in the Sweet 16 with the injury ravaged Kansas squad considered the least likely 4 seed to win the tournament. That’s balanced out by Gonzaga being the favorite in terms of 5 Seeds (probably due to the afore mentioned Kansas injuries).

The Elite 8 seed the Boilermakers potentially facing the second best two seed in Tennessee, according to Draft Kings. Creighton, the 3 seed, is considered the second best 3 seed (tied with Baylor). The committee did Tennessee no favors in the bottom of the bracket, but subsequently, did Purdue no favors if chalk prevails.

It’s always going to be a rocky and uncertain road to the Final 4. UConn, Purdue and Houston separated themselves from the field in the regular season, but as we know, the NCAA tournament is a different beast. There are no “super teams” in this tournament. It’s possible, if not probable, that Purdue is going to have to beat at least one team they defeated in the regular season.

That’s a tough ask, but one Purdue should be up to.

I’ve got the Boilermakers making a return to the Final 4,