Boiler Alert - She Got Grambling Coming to See Me!

Virginia was the first team to lose as a #1 seed to a #16 seed. We all know this, we all know the history, we all know what happened to them the next year. Purdue of course played a role there. Remember also that the very next season Virginia came back as a #1 seed again. Do you think their fans were as nervous to face Gardner-Webb as Purdue fans are to face Grambling on Friday? I don’t know but I have to imagine it felt something like what most of us feel right now. A pit in our stomachs.

Ryan was able to watch all of the play-in game while I watched about half of it, including overtime. So we bring you some news about what we saw in this one but I try to bring things back to reality and highlight what is really important about this game.

Oh, and don’t forget that in 2019 Virginia took down Gardner-Webb 71-56.