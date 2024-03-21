Purdue Basketball: Grambling State Preview

Grambling State University

Basic Information

Location: Grambling, Louisiana

Type of School: Public Historically Black University

Conference: South West Athletic Conference

Mascot: Tigers

Team Record and Ranking

Overall Record: 20-14

SWAC Record: 11-9

SWAC Regular Season Champion

SWAC Tournament Champion

KenPom Ranking: 267

Coaching

Head Coach: Donte Jackson

Seasons Coaching: 7

Seasons at Grambling: 7

Career Record: 119-101

Conference Championships: 3

Tournament Championships: 1

NCAA Appearances: 1 (This Season)

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 99.2 (297)

Avg. Poss. Length: 18.8 (323)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 107.1 (197)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.6 (197)

Tempo

Adj. Tempo: 64.8

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 48.2 (274)

Turnover %: 20.6 (341)

Off. Reb. %: 28.3 (198)

FTA/FGA: 39.6 (31)

Defense

Effective FG%: 49.1 (100)

Turnover %: 19.1 (59)

Off. Reb. %: 33 (334)

FTA/FGA: 33.9 (221)

Personnel

Grambling State Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 5 Tra'Michael Moton Sr. 6'1" 170 N/A 29.3 11.8 2.9 2.6 Shooting Guard 0 Kintavious Dozier Jr. 6'1" 195 N/A 26.8 13.1 2.9 1 Small Forward 11 Jourdan Smith Sr. 6'7" 180 Coastal Carolina 27.6 9.7 4.6 1.1 Power Forward 4 Antwan Burnett So. 6'5" 210 N/A 33.1 10.1 6.1 1.7 Center 12 Jonathan Aku Sr. 6'11" 255 Texas A&M / S.F.A 22.7 4.5 5.2 0.4

Grambling State Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Center 10 Jalen Johnson Jr. 6'8" 230 Alabama A&M / Milwaukee 21.3 7.6 3.9 0.5 Point Guard 3 Mikale Stevenson So. 6'2" 175 N/A 17.5 4.6 1.8 2.1 Guard 1 Jimel Cofer So. 6'4' 182 S.F.A. 9.3 2.8 1.3 0.3 Guard 2 Zahad Munford Sr. 6'3" 170 N/A 10 1.8 1.1 0.5

2023 - 2024 Regular Season Awards

Coach of the Year: Donte’ Jackson

All-SWAC First Team: Kintavious Dozier

Grambling State on Offense

Key Players

This would be much easier if Jimel Cofer didn’t just have an out-of-body experience against Montana State in the First-4 game. Needless to say, 19 points from a guy who has only cracked double digits twice this season and has multiple DNPs on his game log was a more than pleasant surprise for Coach Jackson. Full credit to Coach Jackson for riding the hot hand and trusting Cofer with the ball despite his limited offensive success this season. When a guy gets on a heater, it’s best to sit back and let him work. Cofer, a 6’3” guard, went 7-9 from the floor and 5-6 from the line, and did an excellent job at finishing in and around the basket. Things might not be so easy with a 7’4” shot-eating monster lurking around the basket in Indianapolis, but Cofer showed the ability to make difficult shots in the play-in game. I’d be surprised if this wasn’t a one-off for the lightly used reserve guard, whose 22 minutes of action in the play-in game dwarfed his 9.1-minute-a-game season average. Grambling State needs to hope his heater carries over to the first round.

While Cofer’s 19 points were unexpected, Jourdan Smith’s 18, while double his season average, wasn’t completely out of the norm. The senior 6’7” wing out of basketball factory Sunrise Christian in Kansas started at Northwest Florida State College in 2019-’20 before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2021-’22 and then onto Grambling in 2022-’23. He’s settled in nicely during his two years in Alabama and on occasion can go off for the Tigers. He’s eclipsed 15 points 8 times this season and broken 20 points on 2 occasions. He uses his lanky, athletic frame to get to the basket where he’s adept at drawing fouls; his 50.7% (144) foul rate leads his team by a wide margin. Purdue should play Smith to drive and ignore the 32.5% (13-40) shooter outside the arc, but the Boilermakers need to keep an eye on him because he did manage to hit both of his 3-Point attempts in the play-in game. He’s often used as the role man when Grambling goes to the pick-and-roll game and has the ability to finish above the rim. He’s the type of athlete Purdue doesn’t particularly have an answer for in the starting lineup and either Morton or Heide may be called on to cool him down if he heats up.

Antwan Burnett was also hot against Montana State, putting up 18 points on a team not exactly known for their stellar defense. Burnett, an undersized 4 at 6’5”, 210, has been a steady performer this season. He’s hit double digits in 7 of his last 10 games and hit 18 or above 3 times. He does most of his work around the basket, leading Grambling State in effective field goal percentage at 53.9% (383) and is second on the team in free throw rate at 42.5% (233). He doesn’t necessarily look for his 3-point shot, but doesn’t hesitate to pull the trigger when he’s open, hitting 25 of 69 (36%) on the season. Purdue has their own rugged, undersized 4 in Mason Gillis. I expect this to be a battle all night.

If you told Montana State that Grambling State guards Tra’Michael Moton and Kintavious Dozier would combine for 12 points before the game started, they would make sure their room reservations in Indianapolis were solid. It wasn’t a huge surprise that Grambling State won the game. It is a huge surprise that one of the worst offensive teams in the nation made it to 88 points (albeit in overtime) despite their two leading scorers both coming in well below their season average.

Watching the game last night didn’t give people the best look at Grambling State because the game against Montana State was, in many ways, an anomaly. This team is usually led by their starting backcourt. Shooting guard Kintavious Dozier was first team All-SWAC for a reason. The junior guard leads the Tigers in percentage of shots taken (28%). He’s also one of the best guards in the nation at avoiding fouls, only committing 1.4 per 40 minutes (26) while drawing 4.3 per 40 (484). He uses quickness to get to the basket, and subsequently, to the foul line where his shoots a team-leading 79%.

Point guard Tra’Michael Moton was not good against Montana State, which again, makes it incredible that they won the game, because in general, Grambling State needs Tra’Michael Moton to play well. 6 points on 3-12 shooting is not what they expect from the senior guard. Even stranger, Moton led the Tigers in 3-point shooting in the regular season, in both attempts (109) and percentage (38%) but didn’t attempt a single 3 in the Montana State game. His 6 assists were much needed, but he also turned it over 4 times, which is somewhat out of character for one of Grambling’s team leaders.

When Moton is playing well, he’s one of Grambling’s best shot creators, both for himself and others. Purdue would be well-advised to not let Moton get hot tomorrow because he can go off. He put up 26 on Bethune-Cookman in conference play, pouring in 6 of 7 3’s. During their “buy game” tour to start the season, he put up 26 on First 4 winner Colorado, hitting 3 of 5 from long distance. He’s the one shooter on the team that Purdue can’t leave because if someone is going to go stupid from deep, it’s Moton.

Big man Jonathan Aku is a scrappy player around the rim. Grambling State doesn’t run offense for him; instead, he scores mostly on put-backs. His 9.9% (230) offensive rebound percentage is the best on the team, as is his 58% (316) two-point percentage. Those two things are connected. Zach won’t have to worry about him straying outside and hitting a 3, but he’ll need to keep a body on him in the paint because he’s a tough guy to move once he’s rooted, even for someone as big as Zach.

Playing Style

Do you like teams that play at a glacial pace and take turns running iso at the end of the clock?

Neither do I, but that’s what you’re going to get from Grambling. The shot clock gets a workout when the Tigers are in the gym, because they flirt with a violation on most possessions.

Look for them to run action early looking for an easy bucket, but when that first action (pick and roll, etc) gets stuffed, they run a series of isolations. Purdue, on occasion, has struggled with this style of play, especially when the other team plays foul ball on Edey. The Boilermakers end up spending most of the game playing defense, and that’s not what Purdue does best, especially on the perimeter.

I expect Coach Jackson to try and slow this game to a grind and turn it into Zach Edey shooting free throws vs his players running offense (and running the legs off Purdue’s shooters). Grambling State wants to control the tempo, and “time of possession” in the game. The fewer field goal attempts for Purdue, the better, for Grambling State. Purdue’s efficiency monster needs attempts to grind teams down. When they don’t get them, other teams hang around.

One thing that sabotages their slow down game is turnovers. Their 20.4 (338) turnover percentage is one of the worst in the nation. At the same time, Purdue’s ability (desire?) to turn teams over is one of the worst in the nation. If Purdue lets Grambling State grind down the clock without pressure, Grambling State will grind down the clock on every possession and make this thing frustrating. It’s up to Purdue to speed them up and turn them over with their defense, and Matt Painter hasn’t shown any interest in that over the last few seasons.

If you’re concerned about this game, this is what should concern you. If Purdue lets Grambling play their slow down, iso game on offense, this thing might stay close longer than anticipated, and anything can happen in a close game. Maybe Coach Painter learned his lesson last year and turns his guards loose, or maybe he plays the buttoned up foul game. It’s weird, but this game, which I expect Purdue to dominate, will give me a good bit of information on Coach Painter’s mentality in this tournament.

I’ll be happy if he turns his perimeter players loose and uses Zach to dominate the boards.

I’ll be concerned if he turns this into “Zach’s free throw shooting vs Grambling State’s offense”.

Zach might be able to single handily beat the Tigers in a low possession, foul strewn game, but Purdue won’t get far in the tournament as a one man show.

Grambling State on Defense

I was surprised Grambling State won a game in the ‘80s in the first four because their strength is on defense. Their guards have quick hands and don’t hesitate to try and poke the ball away from ball handlers. Moton’s 3.4 (108) steal rate leads the team, and sophomore reserve Mikale Stevenson’s 3.1 (170) is also impressive.

I’m going to be straight up: I expect Coach Jackson to foul Zach early, often, and consistently. He doesn’t care if his front court fouls out. They don’t have any size off the bench, but it doesn’t matter as long as they foul Zach Edey before he gets into his move. They run an iso-based offense and use their “bigs” for rebounding purposes only. The more free throws Purdue attempts, the better for the Tigers. It’s hard to put a team away scoring one point at a time, especially when the other team sits on the ball on the other end. I wouldn’t let Purdue run a single set in the second half until I run out of players. I’d gamble on stealing the entry pass, and if I didn’t get the steal, I’d wrap Zach up and send him to the line. Making Braden Smith, Lance Jones, and Fletcher Loyer All-Time defenders should be their goal.

Field goal attempts are bad news for Coach Jackson for multiple reasons. One is that Purdue destroys his team in an up-and-down game. The other is that his team is one of the worst in the nation at giving up offensive rebounds, and Purdue has the most unstoppable glass cleaners in the game. They give up offensive rebounds on 32.5% of opponent misses, but I’m going to guess that goes down when Purdue’s 7’4” monster is standing flat-footed at the foul line shooting free throws. Taking all the flow out of the game not only keeps Purdue’s 3-point shooting in check, it also keeps Zach’s rebounding in check.

It’s ugly, it sucks, but if the refs buy into it and get loose with their whistle, it helps Grambling State more than Purdue. The uglier the game, the better, for the less skilled team.

Prediction

KenPom

Purdue - 82

Grambling State - 59

Confidence - 98%

Drew

Purdue - 72

Grambling - 55

I desperately want Purdue to up the pressure on defense, create turnovers, and blow Grambling off the court. I’m worried Purdue and Matt Painter will let Grambling State, the #16 seed, dictate the pace of the game. Purdue can play that game, and play it well, but it’s hard to blow teams off the court like that. Grambling State hangs around longer than anticipated but can’t score enough to win.

Other teams that can score enough to win will be taking notes.