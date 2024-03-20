Purdue to Face Grambling St.

The Grambling St. Tigers defeated the Montana St. Bobcats 88-81 in overtime after being down 14 points in the second half. Led by Jimel Cofer’s 19 points (averaged 2.8 during season) while getting 18 points a piece from Antwan Burnett and Jourdan Smith, the Tigers shot 40% (4-10) from behind the arc and forced 12 turnovers. Those 12 turnovers really hurt Montana St. as Grambling St. scored 23 points off turnovers. That, along with outrebounding their opponent 41-27, were the differences in this game.

Grambling St. did struggle at times against Montana St. forward/center Leland Walker, an undersized frontcourt player at just 6’7 and 270 pounds. Walker was frequently able to move his way into the post and get to his spots because of the threat Montana St. posed as shooters from behind the arc (13-30). It will be very interesting to see how Grambling St. will defend Zach Edey but it will likely be very similar to how he was defending in the early parts of the season with double and triple teams coming quickly to force him into bad passes and bad decisions.

Grambling St. also appeared to struggle to defend high ball screen action, something that Purdue has excelled in with Braden Smith. Smith will need to play smart and keep it simple to score at the rim and find a rolling Zach Edey or shooters waiting at the arc. Smith will need to continue to be aggressive in finding his own shot as the Boilers offensively are much better when he is a primary scoring threat along with Edey.

In terms of a comparison team for who one can look at from Purdue’s schedule this season, the Boilers played two teams that are ranked similarly to Grambling St. (267th) in Jacksonville (272nd) and Texas Southern (277th). Purdue beat both teams by 43 and 32, respectively. Currently, Purdue is projected to win 82-58.

The Purdue Boilermakers will square off against the Grambling St. Tigers on Friday at 7:25pm in Indianapolis. Keep up to date with more previews and other news with Hammer and Rails!