First Four Open Thread - Who Will Purdue Play?

Yesterday’s first four games were characterized by one exciting finish and one really awful basketball game. What will tonight hold? Let’s all find out together tonight as we watch Montana State take on Grambling State. The winner of this game gets Purdue on Friday at 7:25 PM eastern.

The other game tonight is for the 10 seed and features Colorado vs. Boise State.

The beginning of the madness is like the hors devour before the meal. It’s just enough to sate your appetite and to prepare you for what’s to come.

Feel free to talk about both games and anything else March Madness related as there’s been injury news to Kansas who is in the Midwest with Purdue. There are also a number of brackets that have come out that show Purdue going to the Final Four or further including one Joseph Votto, one of the best to ever play in Cincinnati.