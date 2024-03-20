Hammer and Rails (and National!) Survey Results - March to the Final Four

The week of March Madness always brings chaos but also a deep pit into the stomach of every Purdue fan. It’s been over a year since that game and now it’s time to pull a 2019 Virginia and win the whole thing. The survey results are back early this week and with that come some national results that I hope put some confidence into your hearts.

According to the national vote, Purdue has the second easiest path to the Final Four of the four one seeds. I think that’s fair but honestly, given the injuries hitting Kansas I might even go Purdue has the easiest path. No path is easy, but someone has to have the easiest out of the four. What do you think?

The national folks were also kind to Purdue here. They asked which team would make the Sweet 16 from every pod. Purdue is the overwhelming favorite here with a whopping 88%.

I honestly thought this one would be higher. Just 52% of Purdue fans say that the loss to FDU has changed how they feel about this game on Friday. For me, it absolutely has changed my view. I’m much less cocky, and more nervous than before. I hope our team takes it as they’ve got something to prove and dominant the 16 seed, whoever it might be.

Finally, how far do we all think Purdue will go? A total of 58% think Purdue will go either to the Final Four or be the National Champions. Needless to say, but I’m gonna say it anyway, expectations are sky high. Where do you have Purdue going in your bracket?

