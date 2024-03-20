Boiler Up Down South: Pre-NCAA Tournament

THIS IS MARCH. Sorry, had to.

The Boiler Up Down South team is back with their second episode in as many days to discuss the draw, the play-in opponent (either Grambling State or Montana State), where those teams could potentially create problems for the Boilermakers, and which one they’d rather see in the first round.

They might even get a little ahead of themselves and look on to the winner of Utah State and TCU. They might discuss each team’s strengths and weaknesses and how those apply to a Purdue path to victory.

Where can the Boilermakers be potentially vulnerable? Can Purdue take advantage of size mismatches? Can we avoid counting chickens before they hatch?

Find out by listening to Drew and Garrett hang out, bring up a bunch of statistics that may or may not be relevant, and avoid cats and dogs trying to scratch at the door of the recording booth.

On a serious note, Druski and Gurt have had a lot of fun talking basketball at you this season. The two tall basketball nerds appreciate your patronage.

BUDS thanks you for listening, BUDS hopes we ride this train all the way to a final round terminus, BUDS likes trains. Honk honk. Choo choo. Boiler Up. The next few weeks are going to be wild, but the crew believes the train will remain on track.