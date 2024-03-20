 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue Basketball: Zach Edey Named First-Team All-American

The big man earned the honors for the third time this season.

By GarrettShearman
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal-Wisconsin vs Purdue Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey is an efficient, productive, well-oiled machine of a man.

The Purdue center and favorite for player of the year was again named to first-team All-America by the third of four governing bodies of selection.

Edey, who has casually averaged 24.4 points per game and 11.7 rebounds per game, is one of the most efficient players in the nation. He’s hitting 62% of his field goal attempts, has more free throw attempts than anyone else in D1 college basketball, and is knocking down roughly 72% of those free throw attempts.

The fact that 24 and 12 is a normal day at the office is ridiculous. The confident, compelling Canadian will finish this season as Purdue’s all-time leader in both rebounds and, as of a few days ago, points. With more games yet to play, Edey surpassed the long-time leading scorer Rick Mount and currently sits at 2,339 points. Mount’s record was 2,323.

At risk of sounding like Hank Hill: heck of a career, I tell you what.

