Purdue Basketball: Zach Edey Named First-Team All-American

Zach Edey is an efficient, productive, well-oiled machine of a man.

The Purdue center and favorite for player of the year was again named to first-team All-America by the third of four governing bodies of selection.

✅: The Sporting News

✅: Associated Press

✅: NABC

❔: USBWA



Edey, who has casually averaged 24.4 points per game and 11.7 rebounds per game, is one of the most efficient players in the nation. He’s hitting 62% of his field goal attempts, has more free throw attempts than anyone else in D1 college basketball, and is knocking down roughly 72% of those free throw attempts.

The fact that 24 and 12 is a normal day at the office is ridiculous. The confident, compelling Canadian will finish this season as Purdue’s all-time leader in both rebounds and, as of a few days ago, points. With more games yet to play, Edey surpassed the long-time leading scorer Rick Mount and currently sits at 2,339 points. Mount’s record was 2,323.

At risk of sounding like Hank Hill: heck of a career, I tell you what.