Boiler Up Down South: BUDS Talk Post-Conference Tourney

Well, Drew and Garrett certainly aren’t afraid to admit when they’re wrong.

In the post-conference tournament edition of Boiler Up Down South, the two talk what went wrong, where things can improve, and the challenges of managing a roster with such even talent across the board. Strike that...across the backboard. So clever. Sarcasm.

Where do the Boilermakers go from here? What drills should be practiced on inbound plays? How can Purdue stay tight in games in which the Boilers attempt only, like, two thirds the amount of shots as their opponents? Has the blueprint to beat Purdue been broadcast for all to see?

Find out in the first of twin episodes of Boiler Up Down South recorded about 16 hours apart in Drew’s office in sunny Athens, Georgia. That’s why it’s called Boiler Up Down South. It’s not just because summer starts in March down there and they’re literally boiling.

The BUDS crew thinks the train keeps rolling.

Next up: round of 64 draw preview. Stay confident. Stay appreciating this great run. Boiler Up.