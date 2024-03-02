Purdue Clinches A Share Of The Big Ten Defeating Michigan State 80-74

It was a sloppy and at times seemed to be a bit out of control but Purdue gets #26 at home with all of Purude faithful behind them.

A share of No. 2️⃣6️⃣!



Goin’ back to back for the first time in almost 30 years!!! pic.twitter.com/CiZmIBNJsc — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 3, 2024

Mackey was rocking before the game even started with fans all receiving a Gene Keady shirt and a share of the Big Ten title on the line. Even the legend himself was spotted near the front row donning the shirt with his face on it grinning ear to ear as his voice echoes over the speaker “Home to 25 Big Ten Championships.” Will that be updated by the time Wisconsin comes to town? We will find out in 40 minutes.

There are times you walk into Mackey and the air just feels different. The crowd is a little louder, the standards a little higher, and you just feel like it’s going to be Purdue’s night. That’s how it felt tonight; but this is March and well, we are playing a Tom Izzo led team in March. Nothing comes easy. TKR got Purdue on the board first before MSU went on a 5-0 run before the first media timeout.

Now the air feels a little different, MSU is playing for a tourney bid and Tyson Walker is hitting those long jumpers we saw JHS torch us on in Mackey last year. Purdue went inside to Edey and Smith hit a 3 to bring it to within 6 at the 13-minute mark. But it continued to be a lot of play from behind as the Spartans continued to hit tough shots and led by as much as 8. Things felt like they could be getting a little out of hand as Smith was picked off twice and no calls were going Purdue’s way.

But Loyer saw the tweets and the naysayers and showed out hitting 3 triples to bring Purdue within 1. Smith also got going hitting three triples himself as the duo went 60% from beyond the arc combined. After what felt like a slow offensive start for the Boilers, they head into the half up 3. Zach Edey was Zach Edey putting up 15 points, 5 rebounds and had a team high 3 assists at the break.

Smith and Loyer both hit a shot and Purdue extends the lead to 10 to start the second half. That feeling is starting to come back as Purdue starts to take control of the game. Gillis scores his first points 7 minutes into the second half; worth noting he is the first player since TKR’s bucket to score for Purdue besides the trio of Smith/Loyer/Edey who combined for 52 straight points.

Michigan State gets into foul trouble and Sissoku picks up his fourth foul of the night with still a lot of the half left. Things start getting chippy as the refs seem to be losing control of the game, Izzo goes after someone at the scorer’s table and Jones/Walker were called for a double tech. Yeah, it’s just going to one of those games. Bodies are either flying all over with no call or they get a ticky-tack one. Nothing makes sense.

MSU answers with an 8-0 run and Purdue goes cold only hitting 1 of their last 9 shots. The Spartans bring it to within 3 with 9 minutes to go. Gillis stops the bleeding with a 3 and Smith drives the lane for an easy bucket and Purdue is back up 9 as everyone gets to their feet. Michigan State continues to hang around but another Gillis 3 and Smith layup off the press all but seals it up for Purdue. The Confetti falls. Cut down the nets. Purdue is Big Ten Champs!

Oh yeah and Michigan State who was 15/17 from the line missed two near the end of the game so free chicken for everyone. My ears are still ringing.