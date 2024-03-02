2 Purdue vs. Michigan State - How to Watch and Open Thread

With Michigan State failing to meet conference expectations, Purdue will face a hungry MSU squad in Mackey Arena today. There’s no doubt that Izzo and company will want to come in and get their first win in Mackey in a decade. This is a MSU team that has really struggled shooting from deep and has struggled at the center position. Those flaws would seem to give Purdue an edge in this one. Of course, Purdue’s roster gives them an edge as well. I’m not sure MSU can figure out a way to slow down Zach Edey unless something drastic changes with what MSU has done on defense all year.

The key to slow MSU is to slow down Malik Hall and Tyson Walker. They have been the key players for the Spartans and if you can do that it really turns into a struggle on the offensive end. In s surprise to anyone who has followed MSU for a long time, this isn’t a great rebounding team. That should play into the hands of the Boilermakers as well.

Overall, with a Big Ten title on the line I would expect a motivated Purdue squad. This is especially true for a guy like Lance Jones who is in his final season in college basketball and his first at the high major level. I’m sure he would love nothing more than to finish this season as a champion.

Who: #2 Purdue 25-3 (14-3) vs. Michigan State 17-11 (9-8)

When: 8:00 PM

Where: Mackey Arena - Capacity - 14,876

TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Jim Jackson)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)