Illinois at Wisconsin - Possible 26th Big Ten Title Open Thread

When we looked at this game at the start of February it wasn’t clear who Purdue fans would want to root for. These two teams were largely thought of as the biggest challengers to Purdue winning their 26th Big Ten title. Well, a February collapse by Wisconsin has obviously made the decision a lot easier.

A Wisconsin win today clinches at least a share of the conference crown for Purdue’s 26th title in men’s basketball. So there’s no question that I’ll be rooting for the Badgers and I’m sure that’s a consensus view amongst fellow Boilermakers. So, like I did earlier in the week for the first Illinois game of the week, we are doing an open thread for anyone interested.

I don’t expect a ton of traffic, but there should be a handful of folks who drop by for this one. If Illinois wins, Purdue can still win the conference tonight by taking down MSU. If Wisconsin wins, Purdue can clinch an outright title with a win against MSU.