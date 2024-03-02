Purdue Football: Tyrone Tracy NFL Combine Results

As the NFL Combine comes to a close, performances were seen today from the running backs in the 2024 draft class. Among this group was Purdue’s Tyron Tracy, Jr., a converted wide receiver who showed plenty of acumen at his new position in 2023.

Measurements

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 209 lbs.

Hand Size: 9.25”

Arm Length: 31.75”

Drills

(x/x) = ranking among running backs

40 Yard Dash: 4.48 (8/26)

10 Yard Split: 1.53 (Tied 7/26)

Vertical: 40” (2/26)

Broad Jump: 10’4” (Tied 6/26)

Bench: N/A (no RB participated in bench press)

20 Yard Shuttle: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

R.A.S.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.64 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 64 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/C5Tt33KWOf pic.twitter.com/cQM1eAkmHr — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Evaluation

Tracy did what he needed to do. As a converted wide receiver, his assigned “production rating” was the lowest of any running back, as he only played one season at the position. He showed that he is one of the most athletic backs at the NFL Combine.

I’ll be honest, I thought he’d end up on a roster but as an undrafted free agent. His performance at the NFL Combine opened the eyes of scouts and jerks like me. He clearly proved he is one of the most athletic running backs in this year’s draft class and the only remaining concern for scouts should be his experience as a recent convert to the position. I think he can be drafted as a late round complementary back specializing in reading interior run lanes with flexibility and acceleration.