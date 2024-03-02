 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue Football: Tyrone Tracy NFL Combine Results

The former Boilers tailback had a solid showing at the combine.

By GarrettShearman
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

As the NFL Combine comes to a close, performances were seen today from the running backs in the 2024 draft class. Among this group was Purdue’s Tyron Tracy, Jr., a converted wide receiver who showed plenty of acumen at his new position in 2023.

Measurements

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 209 lbs.

Hand Size: 9.25”

Arm Length: 31.75”

Drills

(x/x) = ranking among running backs

40 Yard Dash: 4.48 (8/26)

10 Yard Split: 1.53 (Tied 7/26)

Vertical: 40” (2/26)

Broad Jump: 10’4” (Tied 6/26)

Bench: N/A (no RB participated in bench press)

20 Yard Shuttle: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

R.A.S.

Evaluation

Tracy did what he needed to do. As a converted wide receiver, his assigned “production rating” was the lowest of any running back, as he only played one season at the position. He showed that he is one of the most athletic backs at the NFL Combine.

I’ll be honest, I thought he’d end up on a roster but as an undrafted free agent. His performance at the NFL Combine opened the eyes of scouts and jerks like me. He clearly proved he is one of the most athletic running backs in this year’s draft class and the only remaining concern for scouts should be his experience as a recent convert to the position. I think he can be drafted as a late round complementary back specializing in reading interior run lanes with flexibility and acceleration.

