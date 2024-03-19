Weekly Article Index: 3/19-3/26

Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Mar 19, 2024, 8:04am EDT
Mar 19, 2024, 8:04am EDT
-
March 19
Women’s Basketball: Purdue Heading To WNIT, Gets First Round Bye
They aren’t done yet
-
March 19
Zach Edey Named Unanimous AP All American for Second Consecutive Season
The 7’4 big man is joined by point guard Braden Smith who is listed as an Honorable Mention
-
March 19
The Old Gold Show - Purdue’s NCAA Tourney Opponents
Casey gives me some good news and some bad news.
-
March 19
Hammer and Rails Fans React Survey
We are fully in March now.