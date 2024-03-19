Women’s Basketball: Purdue Heading To WNIT, Gets First Round Bye

Purdue is heading to the WNIT tournament for the 32nd time in program history. After getting back into the NCAA tournament last year, the women’s team fell short this year. This will be the second WNIT under head coach Katie Gearlds. The Boilers got a first-round bye and are set to play the winner of Bowling Green/Butler on March 26th.

First Round Bye in the @WomensNIT ✅



Waiting for the winner of Bowling Green/Butler. pic.twitter.com/5k4eoQxpb0 — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) March 18, 2024

It was an up and down season for Purdue who struggled closing out games and had problems taking care of the basketball. They finished the year 13-18 and lost to Nebraska in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

While it wasn’t the season I’m sure the seniors hoped for there were some good things to come out of it. The freshman really showed promise especially in the second half of the season. Mary Ashley Stevenson was Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman team alongside Rashunda Jones. Sophie Swanson went off in the tournament setting a single-game 3-point record for a freshman against Nebraska.

I’m glad that Purdue accepted the invitation as I think experience and playing time is exactly what this team needs heading into next year. We also get the addition of Jordyn Poole who was runner-up Miss Basketball this year.