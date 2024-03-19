Zach Edey Named Unanimous AP All American for Second Consecutive Season

For the second consecutive season, Zach Edey has been named a unanimous AP All American and paving the way for another National Player of the Year Award. The 7’4 big man exceeded any expectations placed on him following his breakout junior season by averaging 24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 blocks, and shooting 62% from the floor. Edey entered the season as a favorite to be awarded All American status once again and to challenge for the first back to back consensus National Player of the Year since Bill Walton in 1971 and 1972.

Edey remains as one of thirty two Boilermakers to be named an All American, a mark that placed the Boilermakers behind only the Kansas Jayhawks for the most all time in college basketball. Edey’s second first team consensus All American honors also makes this the fourth time a Boilermaker has made that list under Head Coach Matt Painter (JuJuan Johnson-2011, Caleb Swanigan-2017). Edey also broke the career rebounding and scoring records this season held by Joe Barry Carroll and Rick Mount, respectively.

Joining Edey as a First Team AP All America list are Dalton Knecht (Tennessee Volunteers), RJ Davis (North Carolina Tar Heels), Tristen Newton (UCONN), and Jamal Shead (Houston). Edey is the only B1G player to make the first or second teams as Terrance Shannon Jr. (Illinois Fighting Illini) made the 3rd team although former Michigan Wolverine Hunter Dickinson made the 2nd team for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Point guard Braden Smith was also honored as an Honorable Mention AP All American. The sophomore saw a huge jump from his freshman year that saw him average 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and shoot 44.8% from behind the arc. Joining Smith from the B1G on that honorable mention list is Northwestern Wildcats point guard Boo Buie.