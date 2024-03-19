The Old Gold Show - Purdue’s NCAA Tourney Opponents

With the Big Ten Tournament over and Purdue in March mode, Casey and I get back together to talk about what we learned from Purdue’s loss to Wisconsin and if anything worries us heading into March.

We talk about the health of Braden Smith and how it will now be a worry going forward in this tournament. We talk about how Lance Jones hasn’t really been playing within the offense at times for these last few games. We also talk about some struggles that Purdue had on defense against Wisconsin by allowing too many easy buckets, especially at the end of regulation and in overtime.

Then, it’s time to talk the Midwest region and Purdue’s possible opponents. We recorded a little bit after selection Sunday so that Casey could have some time to watch some tape on Purdue’s two possible opponents. He gives me some good news and bad news about each of Purdue’s opponents and I ask if either of them can compare to FDU. Give us a watch/listen and let us know your thoughts. Does one team scare you more than the other?