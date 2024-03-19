Hammer and Rails Fans React Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Purdue Boilermakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The final survey before Purdue’s first round game is now available. This is of course all about March Madness. You can expect every Purdue fan around you is feeling very anxious and getting flashbacks from last season’s disappointments. That’s natural. After sitting in the feeling of the FDU loss for a year Purdue is finally able to redeem themselves. It’s a long road ahead, but we have to believe that Purdue can do it.

So, take the survey below and let us know how you think Purdue will do this year now that the draw has been released. Now that the teams are known, how far will Purdue go? Stay tuned for results on Friday.