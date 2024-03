Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Teams in the Tourney

Over the course of the regular season and Big Ten Tournament, Purdue played in 33 games. 17 of those games were against teams that made the NCAA Tournament. Here is a recap of those games and some background on the team:

Samford Bulldogs (H)

NET: 74

KenPom: 81

Game Score: Purdue 98 - Samford 45

NCAAT Seed: 13 Seed in Midwest

Morehead State (H)

NET: 106

KenPom: 111

Game Score: Purdue 87 - Morehead State 57

NCAAT Seed: 14 Seed in East

11 Gonzaga (N)

NET: 17

KenPom: 15

Game Score: Purdue 73 - Gonzaga 63

NCAAT Seed: 5 Seed in Midwest

7 Tennessee (N)

NET: 7

KenPom: 7

Game Score: Purdue 71 - Tennessee 67

NCAAT Seed: 2 Seed in Midwest

4 Marquette (N)

NET: 14

KenPom: 12

Game Score: Purdue 78 - Marquette 75

NCAAT Seed: 2 Seed in South

Northwestern (A)

NET: 53

KenPom: 46

Game Score: Purdue 88 - Northwestern 92 (OT)

NCAAT Seed: 9 Seed in East

Alabama (N)

NET: 9

KenPom: 13

Game Score: Purdue 92 - Alabama 86

NCAAT Seed: 4 Seed in West

1 Arizona (N)

NET: 4

KenPom: 6

Game Score: Purdue 92 - Arizona 84

NCAAT Seed: 2 Seed in West

9 Illinois (H)

NET: 13

KenPom: 10

Game Score: Purdue 83 - Illinois 78

NCAAT Seed: 3 Seed in East

Nebraska (A)

NET: 33

KenPom: 28

Game Score: Purdue 72 - Nebraska 88

NCAAT Seed: 8 Seed in South

Northwestern (H)

NET: 53

KenPom: 46

Game Score: Purdue 105 - Northwestern 96 (OT)

NCAAT Seed: 9 Seed in East

6 Wisconsin (A)

NET: 21

KenPom: 17

Game Score: Purdue 75 - Wisconsin 69

NCAAT Seed: 5 Seed in South

Michigan State (H)

NET: 24

KenPom: 18

Game Score: Purdue 80 - Michigan State 74

NCAAT Seed: 9 Seed in West

12 Illinois (A)

NET: 13

KenPom: 10

Game Score: Purdue 77 - Illinois 71

NCAAT Seed: 3 Seed in East

Wisconsin (H)

NET: 21

KenPom: 17

Game Score: Purdue 78 - Wisconsin 70

NCAAT Seed: 5 Seed in South

Michigan State (N)

NET: 24

KenPom: 18

Game Score: Purdue 67 - Michigan State 62

NCAAT Seed: 9 Seed in West

Wisconsin (N)

NET: 21

KenPom: 17

Game Score: Purdue 75 - Wisconsin 76

NCAAT Seed: 5 Seed in South

Recap

Purdue has played 17 games against tournament teams and went 14-3. They were 6-0 at home, 6-1 in neutral sites, and 2-2 on the road. It’s also worth noting that Purdue is 1-0 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season, which is where they will play in front of basically a home crowd. Purdue still presents the best resume in the country, winning games against 5 top-4 seeds and 7 top-5 seeds. They have faced tough competition in neutral and road environments and took care of business. The moral of the story: just keep winning as you’ve done all year.