Purdue Baseball: Weekend Series Recap

The BaseBoilers are staying consistent offensively and stay in the win column.

On Wednesday, the Boilermakers hosted the Huskies of Northern Illinois University for a one-off game. The home team finished with an expected win, besting the road team 11-1.

Purdue started off with a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning off of a fielding error that allowed Luke Gaffney to score, but NIU would answer with one one in the fourth inning to tie the game.

All downhill from there. Purdue would win the game 11-1 featuring a bunch of small ball in addition to big homers from Connor Caskenette, Gaffney, and Logan Sutter. Aaron Suval picked up the win after pitching two innings when it was tied 1-1.

Now, to the series against Samford. I had mentioned last week that they always field solid teams and were not a team toward which you should sneeze. This was a strongly fought series that was split 2-2.

Game one: 5-1 loss. Couper Cornblum knocked in the only run after Samford was already up 5-0. Not much to discuss.

Game two: Samford started off with a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Purdue answered in the bottom of the first with the two runs which would prove to be all the Boilers needed to win. Gasser knocked in Cornblum with a single to left field, Caskenette hit a sacrifice fly, it’s 2-1. Final score was 6-1 after home runs from Gill, Caskenette, and Sutter.

Game three: Chaos. College pitching is chaos. Purdue wins 13-12 in extra innings, but how did we get there after a 5-0 lead in the first that was elevated to 6-0 in the second?

Samford scored two runs in the top of the fourth to make it 6-2, Purdue scores another to answer. It’s 7-2. Experimental pitching begins.

Samford scores eight runs in the fifth and are now up 10-8. Purdue answers with four small ball runs in the seventh inning to take the lead. Samford scores two in the eighth. 12-12. We go to extras. Ty Gill sac flies, Boilers win 13-12 in ten innings. I was wiping sweat off my forehead.

Onto the final game of the series: another game that makes me appreciate how hectic college pitching is even if my team loses.

Purdue lost this one 11-10. I really don’t even want to go hard on this one due to how heartbreaking it was. Purdue was down big, made a late run, scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but came up just a run short of taking it to extras.

Again, Samford’s a good team. They stand at 12-7, your Boilers are 15-6.

The Boilermakers will host The University of Illinois-Chicago in a single game on Wednesday before conference play begins against Iowa over the weekend. All games will be broadcast on BTN+.