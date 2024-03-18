Purdue Men’s Basketball At #3 in Final AP Poll

The final AP Poll of the year has been released at Purdue finds themselves at #3 yet again.

3️⃣ in final AP poll. pic.twitter.com/G6p0gwOu4g — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 18, 2024

It ultimately doesn’t matter by this point. The bracket has been finalized. Purdue knows the path to the Final Four. The AP Poll is an interesting thing to look at, sort of fun to see where everyone lands, but right now it doesn’t matter.

Nothing matters now except these next 6 games. Purdue has the chance to go to the Final Four for the first time since 1980 and the fact that they are ranked #3 won’t impact that one way or another. Let’s still take a look at others connected to Purdue who are in the final AP Poll.

#6 Tennessee - Purdue defeated in Maui

#8 Marquette - Purdue defeated in Maui

#9 Arizona - Purdue defeated in Indianapolis

#10 Illinois - Purdue defeated twice

#18 Gonzaga - Purdue defeated in Maui

#19 Alabama - Purdue defeated in Toronto

#23 Wisconsin - Purdue defeated twice and lost in semi-finals of BTT

Nebraska is also receiving votes.