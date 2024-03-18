Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Week 19

1) Purdue (-)

W vs Michigan State, L vs Wisconsin

Next up: NCAA Tournament vs Grambling / Montana State (1-seed in Midwest)

Purdue’s focus quickly shifted to the NCAA Tournament after losing a heart breaker vs Wisconsin in the BTT semifinals. The extra day of rest could be a silver lining.

2) Illinois (-)

W vs Ohio State, W vs Nebraska, W vs Wisconsin

Next up: NCAA Tournament vs Morehead State (3-seed in East)

Illinois flexed its muscles in the BTT and showed why it is clearly the second best Big Ten team (that’s not a slight, it’s the honest truth).

3) Nebraska (-)

W vs Indiana, L vs #13 Illinois

Next up: NCAA Tournament vs Texas A&M (8-seed in South)

Nebraska decided to drop a hammer down on Indiana and then fell short against Illinois. It just feels like someone is going to get Tominaga’d in the NCAA Tournament.

4) Northwestern (-)

L vs Wisconsin

Next up: NCAA Tournament vs FAU (9-seed in East)

Just like someone will get Tominaga’d, someone might get Boo Buie’d. Unfortunately for the cats, injuries and some lack of depth may prove problematic.

5) Wisconsin ( +4)

W vs Maryland, W vs #3 Purdue, L vs #13 Illinois

Next up: NCAA Tournament (5-seed in South)

Wisconsin had a great BTT run, dismantling Maryland, getting past Northwestern, keeping Purdue from sweeping back-to-back conference championships, then falling just short of the final crown. And of course, Wisconsin pulled one of 4 30-win teams in the nation.

6) Michigan State (+1)

W vs Minnesota, L vs #3 Purdue

Next up: NCAA Tournament (9-seed in West)

I will say that Michigan State barely skated into the tournament as their final stretch was not inspiring by any means. Much like Syracuse in years past, the name on the jersey helped carry this squad into the field.

7) Ohio State (+1)

W Iowa, L vs #13 Illinois

Next up: NIT (1st round vs Cornell)

Congrats to Jake Diebler for getting the ‘Interim’ portion of his job title removed. His team played inspired ball and seemingly were a few points away from beating Illinois and making the selection committee think hard about putting them in the Big Dance.

8) Indiana (-2)

W vs Penn State, L vs Nebraska

Next up: Recruit instead of playing in NIT (because it worked so well before)

Sure, let’s make a ‘team’ decision to turn down an opportunity to play postseason basketball so that we can go and focus on recruiting and making future teams better. That is a dumb proposition and the current players deserve better. Hopefully the extra few days will allow the Hoosiers to actually bring in a recruit for next year, considering they have 0 at the moment.

9) Iowa (-4)

L vs Ohio State

Next up: NIT (1st round vs Kansas State)

A hot streak near the end of the ear fizzled out and Iowa will look at an NIT berth. Sometimes, seasons just go this way. You can’t have a Luka Garza or Murray twin on your team every year.

10) Penn State (+1)

W vs Michigan, L vs Indiana

Next up: Try and build off the positives from this season

The Nittany Lions won’t get to the NIT but there are definitely things to build on for future years. This team was a pesky bunch and Mike Rhoades should have his team looking forward.

11) Minnesota (-1)

L vs Michigan State

Next up: NIT (1st round at Butler)

Ben Johnson getting Minnesota to the NIT was a big feat. This program has been at r near the bottom for several years and it is now on the rise. Whether or not Minnesota will fully break through, we’ll see, but the movement is definitely upwards.

12) Maryland (+1)

W vs Rutgers, L vs Wisconsin

Next up: Try and understand how so much talent underachieved so much

I would venture to say that Maryland was the most disappoint team in the Big Ten considering the amount of talent they returned and the pieces they added. Jamir Young had to carry Maryland often and that can only get you so far. Kevin Willard will need to really get his act together or he might end up on the hot seat.

13) Rutgers (-1)

L vs Maryland

Next u: Wait for the new recruiting class to come in

No doubt about it, it was a down year for Rutgers but the eyes in Piscataway need to be on next year when the Scarlet Knights will bring in 2 of the top 4 recruits in the nation and 5 top-200 recruits overall. Now, the one caveat is that some teams are much better at handling freshmen stars than others (compare Kentucky to Memphis) but the talent will be bursting in New Jersey.

14) Michigan (-)

L vs Penn State

Next up: Find a new head coach

Michigan will now replace both its football coach and basketball coach for next year. So much flux in Ann Arbor. Maybe a different member of the Fab 5 can come in and be a train-wreck for the program? Jalen Rose or Chris Webber, come on down!