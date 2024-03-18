Quick Glance At The Midwest Bracket

The teams have been drawn, the brackets have been set, and the game times announced. It’s finally time for the madness. Purdue got the #1 seed in the Midwest which looks a little like Maui Invitational 2.0. I was a little surprised to see them as the third number one seed, but location is what matters most and we got the Midwest. Purdue will get Indy for the first two rounds and Detroit for the second weekend if they make it.

The Midwest Region pic.twitter.com/c44mnu5ezU — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2024

Now I am usually one for being a little pessimistic when I see the bracket come out, but I feel like Purdue got one of the easier draws from the top seeds. Now obviously anything can happen (I mean this is Purdue and we know how this can go) and you have to take it one game at a time, but besides Tennessee, we avoided majority of the teams I didn’t want to see.

Top seeds in the Midwest are #1 Purdue, #2 Tennessee, #3 Creighton and #4 Kansas. First up, Purdue gets the winner of Montana St./Grambling, tip-off is set for 7:25 on Friday. If they win, they will face off against the winner of TCU/Utah St. They could then potentially see Kansas or Gonzaga for the Sweet 16. At the bottom of the bracket, #2 Tennessee goes against a familiar foe, 15 seed Saint Peters for the first round. Go Peacocks? We could see another Purdue/Tennessee matchup for the elite 8 game; social media brace yourselves. At this point, I don’t care who it is. Just win!