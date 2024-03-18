Boiler Alert- A First Look at the Bracket

Whelp, it’s finally time. There’s no other games. Just time to win or go home. Purdue vs. (insert winner of play-in-game here). Sort of stinks to not know exactly who Purdue will play on Friday but Purdue at least knows their path to the Final Four and it’s filled with familiar foes. There are plenty of teams in Purdue’s bracket that you’ll recognize either as opponents from earlier in the season or teams that have vanquished Purdue in the past. Ryan and I go through all of them and talk about what to look for in the Midwest region.

Also, we take a look at who else from the Big Ten made it into the Big Dance and which of them could make deep runs this season. All this, plus a rant about why Purdue deserves this, who I want this Final Four for, and why Zach Edey gets all the hate that he does.