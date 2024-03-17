2024 March Madness - #1 Seed Purdue to Face #16 Seed Montana State/Grambling State

After an incredible regular season, and Big Ten Tournament, that saw Purdue finish 29-4, win a stacked Maui Invitational, win the Big Ten by 3 games, and put together one of the best resumes we’ve ever seen in college basketball, they were rewarded with a #1 seed in the Midwest region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Just moments ago their opponent was announced on the CBS Selection Show. Purdue will face the winner of the play-in game of Montana State and Grambling State from the Big Sky/SWAC in the first round in Indianapolis. The game will be played on Friday though exact times have not yet been announced. Assuming the networks follow previous practice they will be announced later tonight or early tomorrow.

It was exactly one year ago today that Purdue lost in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament to FDU as just the second #1 seed to lose to a #16 seed. It’s somewhat fitting that Purdue’s road to redemption, their road to the Final Four, their road to the National Championship, should begin today. Almost beautiful in a way that Purdue was forced to sit on this feeling, this emotional blow, this devastation for an entire year before knowing what the path in front of them would be.

Well, now we know. Purdue has a path from Indianapolis, to Detroit, to Phoenix. That’s the path. It’s right there in front of them. Fairly or not legacies are made in March. Legacies are made in a single elimination tournament renowned for buzzer beaters, upsets, and Cinderellas. For Purdue, and Matt Painter especially, to get the monkey off their backs they have to succeed in March. For most people, myself included, that means a Final Four. This team has all the tools in place to do it. A two time National Player of the Year, a star point guard who is a finalist for those same National Player of the Year awards, numerous shooters who have raised Purdue’s three point percentage, and the best 6th man in the Big Ten. The time is now for Purdue to take the next step and starting on Friday against the winner of the play-in game of Montana State and Grambling State they’ll start that journey.

We will have much more on the site in the coming days about Purdue’s opponent, Purdue’s region, and what we think about all things March Madness. It all starts Friday.



Also, if you’re interested in putting your bracket up against fellow H&R writers and readers follow the link that Ryan set up right here.

Edited to add tipoff times have now been announced: