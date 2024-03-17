 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First Look: Montana St & Grambling St.

Purdue’s first round opponent will either be the Bobcats or Tigers in Indianapolis

By JedWilkinson
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal-Wisconsin vs Purdue Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers will play the Montana State Bobcats or the Grambling State Tigers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday. Here is some quick information on the Bobcats and Tigers to get you started.

Montana State Bobcats (17-17 / 9-9)

Big Sky Tournament Champions
Head Coach: Matt Logie | 1st season: 17-17
NCAA Tourney Appearances: 1951, 1986, 1996, 2022, 2023, 2024 (have never advanced past Round of 64)
Net Ranking: 208th | Q1: 0-1, Q2: 1-2, Q3: 4-6, Q4: 10-7
Kenpom: 213th | Offense: 103.3 (234th) | Defense: 107.2 (198th)
Offensive Stats: 75.1 ppg (130th) | 36.7% 3pt (36th) | 30.6 reb (354th) | 13.1 ast (181st)
Defensive Stats: 74.1 ppg (251st) | 8.2 stl (41st) | 2.4 blk (323rd)
Leading Scorer: Robert Ford | Guard | 6’ 180 | 15.9 pts, 7.6 reb, 3 ast, 2.9 stl, 42.6% 3pt (78/183)
Common Opponents: No common opponents

NCAA Basketball: Big Sky Conference Tournament Championship Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Grambling State Tigers (20-14 / 14-4)

SWAC Regular Season & Conference Tournament Champions
Head Coach: Donte Jackson | 7th Season | 119 - 101 | 3x Regular Season Champions | 1x Conference Champions
NCAA Tourney Appearances: 2024
Net Ranking: 279th | Q1: 0-6, Q2: 0-6, Q3: 0-2, Q4: 17-6
Kenpom: 267th | Offense: 99.3 (297th) | Defense: 107.1 (197th)
Offensive Stats: 67.6 ppg (321st) | 33.9% 3pt (187th) | 32.2 reb (331st | 9.8 ast (357th)
Defensive Stats: 69 ppg (90th) | 7.4 stl (86th) | 3.1 blk (226th)
Leading Scorer: Dozier Kintavious | 13.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.1 stl, 33.3% 3pt (37/111)
Common Opponents: No common opponents

Syndication: The Ames Tribune Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

