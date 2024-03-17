First Look: Montana St & Grambling St.

The Purdue Boilermakers will play the Montana State Bobcats or the Grambling State Tigers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday. Here is some quick information on the Bobcats and Tigers to get you started.

Montana State Bobcats (17-17 / 9-9)

Big Sky Tournament Champions

Head Coach: Matt Logie | 1st season: 17-17

NCAA Tourney Appearances: 1951, 1986, 1996, 2022, 2023, 2024 (have never advanced past Round of 64)

Net Ranking: 208th | Q1: 0-1, Q2: 1-2, Q3: 4-6, Q4: 10-7

Kenpom: 213th | Offense: 103.3 (234th) | Defense: 107.2 (198th)

Offensive Stats: 75.1 ppg (130th) | 36.7% 3pt (36th) | 30.6 reb (354th) | 13.1 ast (181st)

Defensive Stats: 74.1 ppg (251st) | 8.2 stl (41st) | 2.4 blk (323rd)

Leading Scorer: Robert Ford | Guard | 6’ 180 | 15.9 pts, 7.6 reb, 3 ast, 2.9 stl, 42.6% 3pt (78/183)

Common Opponents: No common opponents

Grambling State Tigers (20-14 / 14-4)

SWAC Regular Season & Conference Tournament Champions

Head Coach: Donte Jackson | 7th Season | 119 - 101 | 3x Regular Season Champions | 1x Conference Champions

NCAA Tourney Appearances: 2024

Net Ranking: 279th | Q1: 0-6, Q2: 0-6, Q3: 0-2, Q4: 17-6

Kenpom: 267th | Offense: 99.3 (297th) | Defense: 107.1 (197th)

Offensive Stats: 67.6 ppg (321st) | 33.9% 3pt (187th) | 32.2 reb (331st | 9.8 ast (357th)

Defensive Stats: 69 ppg (90th) | 7.4 stl (86th) | 3.1 blk (226th)

Leading Scorer: Dozier Kintavious | 13.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.1 stl, 33.3% 3pt (37/111)

Common Opponents: No common opponents