Boiler Alert - Purdue Loses in Big Ten Tournament

This was a game that wasn’t always pretty. But, Wisconsin was the opponent so you sort of knew that one going in right? Purdue had beaten this team twice but yesterday, with a trip to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game on the line they couldn’t hold on. Purdue had multiple opportunities to put the Badgers away but just couldn’t get it done. Ryan and I discuss it all on this last episode before Selection Sunday.

Somehow, we get nearly all the way through the podcast without discussing the fact that Zach Edey is now Purdue’s all-time points leader. Thankfully, Ryan stepped up to save my terrible hosting duties.

Then, we talk about Braden Smith and how he basically looked fine. Right? Or am I just hoping against hope. You all watched the game too though. He was fine right? Made that first three with no problem and played 30+ minutes with no real problems. That last foul notwithstanding of course.