Purdue 75 - Wisconsin 76 : Overtime Thriller Sends Purdue Home

Stats

Zach Edey: 28 pts, 11 reb, 3 ast

Lance Jones: 9 pts, 3 reb

Chucky Hepburn: 22 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast

AJ Storr: 20 pts, 6 reb



First Half

This game started out fast and furious, literally. Both teams came in and were doing well on the offense but things got chippy early on. After a Zach Edey foul on a rebound, he and Steven Crowl began exchanging words and it led to a double technical on them both. Within the first 130 seconds of the game, Zach had two fouls and came out. On the Wisconsin side, it was Tyler Wahl who picked up two quick fouls and came out.

The absence of Edey and Wahl did not stop the offenses though as each team would start hitting shots at good clips. By the time the under 8 media time out came around, Wisconsin was in the midst of a 8-0 run to take a 4-point lead. For Purdue, they replied very heavily on jump shots while Edey was out whereas Wisconsin was able to mix in attempts at the rim and their own jump shots. Zach Edey would come back into the game after the media timeout with 7:43 left in the half.

Both teams would go back and forth but it would be Wisconsin that kept picking up fouls. Purdue was in the double-bonus with nearly 5 minutes left in the half. Purdue would tie the game at 30 on two Fletcher Loyer free throws with 4:30 left in the half. At that point, Wisconsin had 4 players with multiple fouls, including Tyler Wahl and Max Klesmit. The game would still remain back and forth for basically the rest of the half. The difference was 3’s and free throws. Wisconsin made 4 more 3’s than Purdue (Purdue only shot 1/8) but Purdue make 10 more FT’s. The game would go into halftime tied at 36 but there was foul trouble all around as each of Edey, Smith, Kaufman-Renn, Wahl, Crowl, and Klesmit has 2 fouls.

Second Half

On the first possession of the second half, Braden Smith picked up his 3rd foul, leaving Lance Jones to take over the offense. Lance responded by making two jumpers before Braden came back in, one of which he just floated in the air for the defender to come down. The teams would still be tied at the under 16 media timeout, this time at 43. Although Wisconsin was still being very physical, they had not picked up any fouls to that point. Purdue had 3.

The next session saw a lot of Zach Edey attacking the rim. At the 13:17 mark, Zach Edey made a hook shot over Wisconsin to score his 2323rd point, tying Rick Mount for the most in Purdue history. There was still a game to be played though, as the shot put Purdue up only by 2, 49-47. Zach would make two shots later that would’ve broken the record, but both were waived off. Zach would have to wait to become that sole-record holder.

The 49-47 score would hold for nearly 5 minutes before a Tyler Wahl layup. Purdue was ice cold for a 5 minute stretch as they turned the ball over 6 times. Wisconsin would make back-to-back buckets to snag the lead 51-49 with just over 8 minutes to play. At the under 8 media timeout, it was Purdue up 1 after Wisconsin allowed an open Mason Gillis three that he drained.

It was the 7:18 mark that Zach Edey took a pass from Braden Smith and hit a hook shot. He became the all-time leader in points scored for Purdue basketball. For good measure, Zach would score off his own miss the next possession as well. On the other end, Wisconsin was also still scoring. The game crossed the 5 minute mark with Purdue leading by 1, 56-55. A Purdue turnover and Wisconsin 3 gave the Badgers the lead back. Cue another huge Mason Gills 3 followed by a Fletcher Loyer 3 to give Purdue a 4 point lead. Chucky Hepburn would make a jumper to cut the lead back to 2 and Zach Edey was fouled on the other end to bring the under 4 media timeout with 2:26 left.

Purdue would miss a shot and Wisconsin would tie on a layup with just over 2 minutes remaining. The score held as Purdue took a timeout with 1:00 remaining following a missed Tyler Wahl 3. Following the timeout, Purdue went to it’s bread and butter with a Braden Smith roll, pass to Edey, who scored on an and-1. Zach would make the free throw to extend the lead to 3 and Wisconsin would miss twice on the other end. On an out of bounds play, Edey missed a pass to a streaking Braden Smith resulting in an out-of-bounds turnover with 22.6 seconds remaining. The call was initially called off Wisconsin but reversed after review. Wisconsin would make a layup but they used the clock all the way down to 6.5 seconds. Purdue, with 1 timeout and in the single bonus, would take the inbound and Zach Edey was immediately fouled by Steven Crowl. Zach would hit the first of the 1 and 1 but miss the second. Off the miss Wisconsin would take a timeout up the court with 2.7 seconds remaining. A pass in to Chucky Hepburn allowed him to drive and make a game-tying layup at the horn, 66-66.

Overtime

OT would begin with a Tyler Wahl lay in after Zach Edey lost his second jump ball of the day, this time to Nolan Winter. For Purdue, a made Mason Gillis was called off due to a foul on Tyler Wahl, his 5th. Zach Edey would make 2 free throws to tie it after review. On the next Purdue trip, Nolan Winter fouled Zach Edey for his 5th. Zach made both to give Purdue a 2 point lead. An AJ Storr outback dunk would tie the game at 70 while for the third straight trip, Zach Edey would sink 2 free throws.

With 1:59 remaining, Mason Gillis fouled John Blackwell but the freshman missed the front end of the 1 and 1. A missed Braden Smith shot and made AJ Storr jumper led to another tie as the game trickled down under 1 minute in OT. Lance Jones was fouled by AJ Storr and missed the first free throw while making the second. Purdue was again with the lead as AJ Storr missed a 3. Zach Edey was fouled on the rebound and again, made 2 free throws to give Purdue a -point lead with 46 seconds left. Unfortunately, Purdue allowed Wisconsin to drive straight down resulting in a Chucky Hepburn layup with 38.6 seconds left. They did the same thing yesterday against Michigan State. This led to the Purdue inbound but with 21.3 seconds left, Braden Smith pushed off Chucky Hepburn and picked up his fifth foul, giving Wisconsin the ball. Wisconsin would take the ball down and Max Klesmit would hit a turnaround jumper that bounced off the rim with 4.5 seconds left. With no timeouts left, Lance Jones took the ball down, shot a deep three but missed, giving Wisconsin the 76-75 victory.

Takeaways

Zach Edey became the all-time Purdue leader in points to follow his rebound record. He is going to be regarded as the best Purdue basketball player in history, especially if he can help Purdue get to a Final Four and beyond.

Purdue is eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament after winning it last season.

Purdue will look ahead to Selection Sunday tomorrow. It’s all but certain that Purdue will be one of the top 3 1-seeds and travel to Indianapolis next Friday.