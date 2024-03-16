1 Purdue vs. #5 Wisconsin - Big Ten Tournament Semi-Finals Open Thread

Yesterday was scary, there’s no denying it. We all held our collective breathes when Braden Smith went down. That is one of two nightmare scenarios that Purdue fans feared as we began this Big Ten Tournament. Now, that fear is heightened since we came so close to a season ending injury. Braden Smith says he’s ready to go, but Matt Painter has said they will evaluate him today. As many of you know, a lot of injuries can become worse the next day and be especially sore. If Braden Smith has even the tiniest chance of an increased injury he should sit on the bench the entire game. It will be interesting to see what happens today and how that decision has been made.

Wisconsin will be playing their third game in three days and have injury issues of their own. We will see who is available for them. Hepburn is their man guy who has been out. While he’s not an offensive superstar he’s their main facilitator and an integral piece of their defense. Will he play today? If so, how much can he go?

Who: #3 Purdue (29-3) vs. Wisconsin (21-12)

When: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota - Target Center - Capacity - 20,000

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

Join us in the comments as we see who plays, who doesn’t, and who advances to the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Availability: