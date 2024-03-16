The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. Wisconsin (B1G Tourney Semis)

The Purdue Boilermakers grabbed a victory of the Michigan State Spartans while the Wisconsin Badgers shot the lights out against an undermanned Northwestern Wildcats squad and will face each other for the second time in less than a week in the semi-finals of the B1G Tourney. Both squads enter the game with some question marks from a player availability standpoints as Purdue’s Braden Smith suffered an apparent calf injury while Wisconsin was without Chuky Hepburn in the quarterfinal game along with Tyler Wahl suffering through some injuries of his own. No word has been released on the availability on any of those players as out 10:30am.

This is a quick turn around for those of us at Hammer and Rails so let’s get our feet set and take a quick shot at another ‘Three Pointer!’

1 | Get Out of This Game With No Injuries

I think this has to be the most important part of this game considering what we have seen the last two games for the Boilermakers. In the season finale, both Edey and Smith had ankle issues after rolling over another person’s foot and then followed that up with both of them suffering lower leg issues again in the game against MSU. Purdue fans are all too familiar with late season injury issues derailing what should have been legitimate Final Four aspirations. Winning or losing today really has no impact on the Boilers as the overall number 1 seed but losing a guy to injury would be devastating.

2 | Don’t Turn the Ball Over

Simple and effective. When the Boilers don’t turn the ball over, they are an incredibly difficult team to beat. That is true even when they don’t shoot well because they play really strong defense and rebound better than almost anyone in the country. They can’t have games like they did from Smith though where he had 5 turnovers and then combined that with 3 from Loyer. The five from Smith you can tend to live with as long as Edey isn’t contributing a lot as well (only 2 against MSU) but Loyer doesn’t have the ball in his hands enough to warrant three of his own.

Keep it to under 12 and Purdue can control this game with the advantages they hold at multiple positions, on the glass, and shooting the ball.

3 | Keep Steven Crowl Down

Man, that kid has struggled against the Boilers this year. In two games against Purdue he scored 8 and 0 while fouling out of one matchup and grabbing 4 fouls in the other. Needless to say, Crowl has not been good against Edey inside on both ends of the floor. Purdue will need to leverage that advantage that Edey and TKR hold over Crowl by feeding them early and often. That holds especially true if Purdue is going to be forced to play with out Braden Smith (again, his status is unknown at this point in time).

Crowl is a very solid player but he has really struggled on the interior to really provide Wisconsin with a hope to slow down the interior post players that Purdue can throw at them. In the two matchups against Wisconsin this year, Zach Edey had 43 points, 27 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 blocks. Edey has dominated this matchup and it appears he is ready to do so again.

4 | Shoot the Three with Confidence

Purdue is one of the best three point shooting teams in the country, a far cry from where they were last year. However, they still have a bunch of negative thoughts surrounding them that have hung on from last year. A lot of them stems from melting down in key moments but what better way to wash those away than a barrage of threes at a big moment like a semi-final matchup of a conference tourney?

Wisconsin enters this matchup as the 348th ranked three point percentage defensive team in the country. That is good for dead last in the conference as well. In conference games, Wisconsin is allowing opponents to shoot 39.3% from behind the arc and that doesn’t bode well against the second best three point shooting team in America with the Boilers shooting 41.8% as a team (clearly bolstered by Zach Edey’s 50%).

It will be interesting to see what Wisconsin wants to take away but Edey has proven to be a great passer out of the post and his decision making has gotten quicker and more refined as the season has gone on. Edey has a chance to really make Wisconsin pay through that type of awareness if, and when, the Badgers double down on him. If they don’t, Edey may go for 30 or more today.

Players to Watch:

AJ Storr | #2 | Sophomore | Guard | 6’6 200 | 16.6 Pts, 3.8 Reb, 0.9 Ast, 33.1% 3pt

Storr was a 2nd team All B1G selection and for good reason. The 6’6 dynamic guard led the Badgers in scoring at 16.6 points per game following his transfer from St. John’s. A capable three level scorer, Storr has scored well against the Boilers in the two previous matchups. This matchup likely goes to Lance Jones to start the game but Cam Heide and Ethan Morton matchup really well against the big guard. Don’t be surprised to see Myles Colvin continue to get more minutes, especially if Painter wants to control Braden Smith’s minutes.

John Blackwell | #25 | Freshman | Guard | 6’4 194 | 8.6 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 0.6 Ast, 48.4% 3pt (30-62)

Yes, I realize I’ve skipped over Crowl, Hepburn, Klesmit, and Wahl. That isn’t a knock on those guys but an indication that Blackwell is capable of really hurting the Boilers. The All B1G Freshman scored 18 points less than a week ago in Mackey Arena to match a career high. Wisconsin has question marks around Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl (both announced as questionable) and that may open more minutes for Wisconsin’s 6th man.

Prediction:

As of 11:00am, Braden Smith was announced as questionable for the matchup against the Badgers. I think a lot of Purdue fans would rather see him sit this game and allow the others to scratch and claw out a game that isn’t really necessary toward what they want to accomplish in the NCAA Tourney. That being said, Smith is an all time gamer and will likely give it a go. Don’t be surprised, however, if his minutes are managed much more and he only plays 22-25 minutes (a low number for him).

Purdue would be well served allowing Colvin, Heide, Furst, and Morton more time on the floor in this one no matter the outcome because those guys are going to be needed starting next week more so than ever. I doubt that CMP and the team hold those same sentiments as they have focused simply on winning games no matter what is at stake.

Not feeling confident in this one until I see Braden Smith playing but he did appear to be full go after returning to the game against the Spartans. I’ll roll with the Boilers in a close one over a Badger’s squad that looks more like they did in January than they did in February.

Purdue: 76

Wisconsin: 74