The Rebound: Purdue 67 Michigan State 62

The Purdue Boilermakers grabbed another victory over the Spartans, their second in about three weeks time, 67-62 in the B1G Tourney. Purdue was able to leverage their size and shooting just enough against a Michigan State Spartans squad that looked like they felt they needed a win to solidify themselves into the NCAA Tourney. Purdue was outrebounded, turned the ball over 11 times, and saw Braden Smith leave the game for an extended amount of time in the second half due to a calf injury but still fought through for a victory that propelled them into the semi-finals where they will face the Wisconsin Badgers.

We’ve got a quick turnover so let’s get into the ‘The Rebound!’

1 | Control the Tempo & Don’t Let Michigan State Get Out in Transition

Michigan State has exposed Purdue a little bit with their ability to get out into transition and beat Edey down the floor and force Purdue to defend more in a scramble than they are really comfortable doing. Michigan State took Purdue’s turnovers and poor shots and got into transition easily. The Spartans scored 14 points off 11 turnovers and had 18 fast break points. As a comparison, Purdue didn’t have any points off fast breaks and only 5 points off 13 MSU turnovers.

That kind of a disparity doesn’t typically lead to a victories but Purdue’s ability to limit their turnovers was a huge help.

Grade: B

Purdue did a good job but could definitely do better in some of their shots that don’t lead to easy rebounds and teams getting out into easy transition. Purdue was methodical in their approach but they need to look more actively at taking better chances at transition buckets. That’s where Purdue has put people away this year.

2 | Don’t Turn the Ball Over Excessively & in Bad Positions

Purdue only turned the ball over 11 times but giving up 14 points tells a story that you don’t like to see. All too often, those turnovers led directly to points and that’s a way for Purdue to end up getting beat. Braden Smith can’t have games with five turnovers at this point in his career and Loyer shouldn’t be having games of 3 either but the rest of the team only accounted for 3. Cleaning that part of the game is necessary to make a run.

Grade: C

Only having eleven turnovers is acceptable but Braden Smith can’t have five turnovers and those turnovers can’t lead to easy buckets. Smith is too damn good to keep having turnover games like that.

3 | Get Michigan State’s Bigs in Foul Trouble

Edey once again dominated on the interior to the tune of 29 points and 12 rebounds. More than that, MSU had four players with four fouls and one that fouled out and a lot of those did come from Edey. The bid man made the Spartans pay by going 9-14 from the free throw line and the way he dominated the interior forced MSU to play differently than they were probably comfortable doing so in the second half.

Grade: A

Edey dominated the interior for another game against MSU and a lot of that had to do with getting MSU’s bigs into foul trouble. Once you are playing with two or three fouls, it changes the way you can play on both ends.

And 1 | Don’t Send Michigan State to the Foul Line for Easy Buckets

Man, the refs were an unmitigated disaster but Purdue did a great job of adjusting on both ends of the court. Courtney Green continues to have a need to be investigated for reasons why Purdue can never cover the spread when he is on a game and Paul Szlec may have had one of the worst games I’ve seen from a B1G official this season.

MSU went to the line and connected on 10-12 but that wasn’t a reason why the game was closer than it should have been. Those points have been brought up above but Purdue should be commended for how well they played overall with the bad officiating and the traditionally very physical Spartans.

Grade: A

Not sending the Spartans to the line a bunch may have actually been the reason why Purdue won that game yesterday. It wasn’t the reason why the game was close but only sending MSU to the line twelve times in a game that was officiated so poorly and outscoring the Spartans by 8 at the line was huge. Purdue was 18-27 from the free throw line themselves.

Overall Grade: B

Purdue look just ‘ok’ in their first game of the B1G Tourney. The big moment was in the second half when Braden Smith went down with what looked like a really bad knee injury. He was helped off the court and returned some time later and appeared able to do most of what he was capable of doing (even jumping off that leg to contest a corner three at one point). I know I speak for so many Purdue fans when I immediately went ‘Yup, that’s Boilermaker Basketball in a nutshell.’ Smith spoke to Andy Katz after the game and shared that it was a calf issue likely caused from getting swiped down on the top of the knee and forcing his knee to give out.

Purdue continues to look like an incredibly strong team but they will need to be at their best again in the semi-finals. They’ll take on a Wisconsin team that has shown up to the B1G Tourney with a chip on their shoulder after stumbling over the last month and a half in the regular season.

Player of the Game:

Zach Edey | 29 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast, 2 blk

What more can be said about Edey at this point in his career? It is blatantly obvious he is going to win a second consecutive consensus National Player of the Year Award and he is just 14 points shy of breaking Rick Mount’s all time Purdue scoring record. It isn’t just that Edey can go out there and put up 20 or more points at any time...it’s that he is going out and doing it EVERY TIME. He may be one of the most consistent big time players in college basketball history.

Play of the Game:

Michigan State had climbed back from a twelve point deficit midway through the second half and had finally tied the game at 56 with 1:38 left in the game. Purdue looked steady and calm as they got the ball into Edey and forced the Spartans to collapse on him. Edey found Lance Jones open on the right wing and that got the Spartans into rotation that Purdue was able to eventually find an open Fletcher Loyer in the left corner. Loyer, as he has so frequently done through his first two years, buried a big time late three to push the Boilers back on top 59-56.