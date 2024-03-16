Boiler Alert Podcast - Please Don’t Scare Us Like That Braden Smith

Purdue walks away with a victory in Minneapolis, but ultimately this game won’t be remembered for who won or who lost, it will be remembered for the scare that Braden Smith put into every single Boilermaker watching this basketball game. When he went down I think I can speak for all Boilermaker fans when I said “not again”. This couldn’t happen to Purdue again could it? Robbie Hummel twice, Isaac Haas, now this? It’s just too much. Ryan and I spend a big bulk of the podcast talking about this and how scary it was and how we think Purdue and Painter should handle the rest of the Big Ten Tournament going forward.

We do find time to talk about the game including which Boilermakers you’d most want to have your back in a fight and about Courtney Green gonna Courtney Green. This one was wild to watch, a lot of emotional highs and lows.

Then we take a look at Purdue’s next opponent, Wisconsin.