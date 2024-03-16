Zach Edey Makes Purdue History, Surpasses Rick Mount’s Scoring Record

History has been made. Zach Edey breaks the all-time scoring record for Purdue after 54 years surpassing Rick Mounts 2,323 points. With a pass from Smith, Edey hesitates in the post and takes a dribble with his classic hook shot to break the record. Win or lose this game, no matter what happens the rest of the season, stop and take a moment to appreciate the generational talent that is Zach Edey.

He wasn’t highly ranked, he didn’t have offers from a bunch of blue bloods, and he only started playing basketball in high school but now he sits as the all-time leader in both points and rebounds at Purdue. He’s helped lead Purdue to back-to-back Big Ten Championships along with back-to-back number one seeds in the NCAA tournament. He is so solid, so reliable, I think most of us take for granted what he does every game. Averaging a double-double with 24.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game and shooting over 60% from the field against some of the best teams in the nation; no one has found a way to stop him because there is no way to stop him.

We can get into arguments about who the best player to ever come to Purdue is; Big Dog vs. Big Maple, but Zach Edey has clearly solidified his argument with receipts. He’s a part of the winningest senior class in Purdue history and only has one other thing to prove. I think the argument of who is best will come down to March; if Edey leads us to a final four or dare I say National Championship? Retire the jersey. Hang the banner.

Congratulations to Zach on once a monumental season, thank you for choosing Purdue and thank you for representing Purdue in the best ways possible.