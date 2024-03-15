1 Purdue vs. #5 Wisconsin: How To Watch

Friday in Minneapolis saw another full day of Big Ten Tournament action. In the first two games, top seeded Purdue took down Michigan State and Wisconsin continued its hot streak while beating an injury-laden Northwestern. Purdue and Wisconsin will meet for the third time this season on Saturday. The Boilermakers took the previous two games, beating then #6 ranked Wisconsin 75-69 on February 4th in Madison before winning the regular season finally against the Badgers at home, 78-70. The two matchups will occur just 6 days apart, one of the quickest turnarounds in recent Big Ten memory. Here is how to watch Boilermakers vs Badgers Part III:

How To Watch:

Network: CBS

When: 1:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Spread: Purdue -6.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.)