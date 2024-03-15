Hammer and Rails Fan Survey Results - Big Ten in March

Well, now that Purdue’s first round Big Ten Tournament game is over it’s time to look both backward and forward. You’ll recall that I asked earlier in the week which team, Michigan State or Minnesota, Purdue fans wanted to see in their first round game. We all know that they ended up facing Michigan State, but let’s see what the fans wanted to see.

I think given that Purdue won it’s hard to fault playing Michigan State, but man the Butterfly Effect of maybe playing Minnesota instead and the scare with Smith doesn’t happen. That was terrifying but then again Purdue is playing basketball in the state of Minnesota so we knew it would happen. Maybe playing Minnesota would’ve also made it worse.

Now we look ahead. How many Big Ten teams do you think will make it into the NCAA Tournament? Michigan State likely played themselves into the tournament with their second round win, but how many other teams from the conference will be joining them?

Six garners 44% of the vote with five coming in just behind at 37%. Just 4% believe that seven teams will make the Big Dance. With Selection Sunday just two days away, we will find out soon enough.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.