Purdue 67 - Michigan State 62: Sparty Sweep for the Semi-Finals

Stats

Zach Edey: 29 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast

Lance Jones: 10 pts, 4 reb

Tyson Walker: 15 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast



First Half

In the first game of Day 3 of the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan State and Purdue faced off and to start the game, both teams looked pretty crisp. It was clear what Michigan State’s gameplan was right off the bat: get in transition and get fouled. It was evident by the first 3 that MSU would make: a transition 3 on their first possession. In fact, Michigan State only made two 3’s in the half and both were in transition. The tired legs of the Spartans were apparent as jumpers were not falling. MSU would shoot 9/27 (33%) from the floor in the half and 2/8 (25%) from deep. Once shots stopped falling, MSU made things very physical. There is a reason that teams fight so hard to secure a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Tired legs are definitely a thing as the teams that play on Wednesday or Thursday are often gassed by the time that Friday comes around. This looked like the case for MSU. Their plan worked only to a degree as Purdue drew 4 offensive fouls in the half, part of MSU’s 13.

For Purdue, the biggest issue was also the foul situation as Braden Smith picked up 2 quick whistles. Braden would only play 10 minutes in the half. With Smith off the floor, the bulk of the load was carried by Zach Edey and Lance Jones. Some other guys stepped up as Myles Colvin came in and made a big impact. The only reason he had to come out was foul trouble of his own, picking up 3. By the end of the half, Purdue had a 34-27 advantage while Edey scored 15 and Jones with 8.

Second Half

The second half began with some familiar plays: a Zach Edey hook shot and a Braden Smith 3 got the offense moving. Michigan State again wanted nothing more than to push the tempo and get to the rim. They started with some moderate success as the first 5 and a half minutes went by. Purdue led 43-35 at the under 16 MTO and the Boilermaker mission was the same as all year: play inside out with Zach Edey.

Both teams went back and forth over the next few minutes until 12:26 left on the clock when Braden Smith drove to the rim and injured his right leg/foot. Smith was immediately helped to the locker room and it is now the second game in a row in which it has happened. While the game continued, all eyes remained glued to the Purdue tunnel. Michigan State would go on a 4-0 run immediately after, shrinking the lead to 3. A Mason Gillis 3 followed and then some chippiness ensued. MSU’s Tre Holloman fouled Fletcher Loyer and when Zach Edey came over to help, the two began bumping. Mason Gillis and Jaden Akins also joined in and it was Edey and Akins that both picked up technical fouls, Zach’s first foul of the day.

With 9:15 left on the clock, Braden Smith returned to the bench from the locker room with his ankle taped up. Smith would check back into the game at the 8:32 mark with Purdue up 52-47. At the under 8 media timeout, 7 different players in the game had 3 or more fouls (an 8 player picked up his 3rd about a minute later). Each team went cold as the fouls just kept piling up. At the under 4 media timeout, Purdue led by just 4, 56-52 as only 9 points were scored between both teams in a 5 minute stretch.

A 4-0 run by Michigan State made use of some Purdue turnovers and the game was tied when Tyson Walker sank a jumper. Purdue would answer right back with a Fletcher Loyer 3 with 1:14 remaining. A missed Xavier Booker 3 on one end lead to Purdue draining time off the clock and Zach Edey getting a layup to put Purdue up 5. Purdue would foul AJ Hoggard on a drive and he would make both free throws to bring the lead down to 3 with 27.8 seconds left. Michigan State would foul quickly and send Lance Jones to the line; Lance would miss the first and make the second. MSU wasted no time to drive down the court and finish with a Malik Hall lay in with 19.7 seconds left. Zach Edey would make 2 free throws after being fouled and a Tyson Walker missed 3 would lead to Purdue getting back to the line with 8.7 seconds left, up 64-60. Jones would miss the first but make the second again. Michigan State would fly right down the court for a layup with 4.2 seconds left. Purdue let them go as they were up 5. Now, up 3, Purdue would take a timeout on the inbound before getting it in to Mason Gillis who drew the foul. Mason would seal the game at the line by making both. Purdue would win 67-62.

Takeaways

It was a very hard fought game. Purdue will take on the winner of Northwestern and Wisconsin to play them a third time this season. Purdue is still fighting for the top 1-seed in the NCAA tournament with how Houston and UConn are playing, but at what point does Matt Painter need to give his guys some more rest. The Smith scares are very worrying to happen in back-to-back games. No matter what though, Purdue will continue to play in Minnesota. See everyone tomorrow!

PS: Zach Edey needs 13 points tomorrow to become the all-time leading scorer in Purdue history!