1 Purdue vs. #8 MSU in the Big Ten Tournament - Open Thread

The #1 seed Purdue Boilermakers take on the #8 seed Michigan State Spartans today in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This will be the first game of the Big Ten Tournament for the Boilermakers but the second game in as many days for the Spartans. Michigan State took down the home team Minnesota Golden Gophers yesterday afternoon.

These two teams met less than a month ago and so will obviously be very familiar with each other. You might recall in that game that only 10 points were scored by anyone whose last name was not Edey, Smith, or Loyer. That included just one point from Lance Jones who missed every shot he took on the day. I would not expect that to be duplicated today.

Who: #3 Purdue 28-3 vs. Michigan State 18-13

When: 12 p.m. ET

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota - Target Center - Capacity 20,000

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo, Rick Pizzo)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

If Purdue hopes to repeat as BTT champion it all starts today. Should Purdue repeat as Big Ten Tournament champion it would be just the third time during the conference tournament era (1998-Present) that a team has gone back to back in both regular season and conference titles in the same two year span after Michigan State did it in 1999-2000 and Ohio State did it in 2010-2011. It would be just the second time that a team has accomplished this and won their regular season titles outright as Ohio State shared the title with Michigan and Michigan State in 2011.

