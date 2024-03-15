The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. Michigan State (B1G Tourney)

The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Michigan State Spartans in the first game on Friday at the B1G Tourney in Minneapolis. This will be Purdue’s first game of the tourney as they again received a double-bye to avoid playing on the first two days while this will be the Spartans’ second game in two days after beating the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday morning. Purdue will enter the game as a clear number one seed while Michigan State likely needed that victory over Minnesota to assure themselves of an invitation to the Big Dance.

Michigan State entered the season with a top five ranking and were picked by some to win the league but struggled with inconsistent play and a difficult non-conference schedule for an 8 seed in the B1g Tourney. Michigan State is led by talented lead guard Tyson Walker and are littered with top 100 players throughout their roster (nine to be exact) but struggled to a 19-13 season overall and just 10-10 in league play. That being said, the roster is full of talent and potential while March is known to be a time when Izzo teams seem to be able to pull things together more oftentimes than not.

Let’s get into the ‘The Pointer!’

1 | Control the Tempo & Don’t Let Michigan State Get Out in Transition

Over the last several seasons Purdue has done a really good job of not allowing Michigan State to get out into transition and controlling the tempo. It’s one of the reasons why Purdue is 7-1 in the last eight meetings between the schools. Michigan State has always been one of the most athletic teams in the B1G and it is likely the main reason why they are the most successful B1G team historically over the last two decades once the NCAA Tourney starts up. That is no exception this year with players like Coen Carr, Malik Hall, Tyson Walker, and A.J Hoggard all playing major roles for Tom Izzo.

This year is a little bit different and I’m not sure why but MSU appears to be ok with a slower pace as they rank just 304th in the country in adjusted tempo while Purdue is a bit above themselves from years past at 169th. That plays into the hands of Purdue who is able to get Edey set in the paint to defend drives and Purdue’s entire half court defense can get itself set. It was one reason why Purdue was able to really control the game against Sparty in West Lafayette just two weeks ago.

Controlling the tempo and not allowing Michigan State to get out in transition feeds into the second point of....

2 | Don’t Turn the Ball Over Excessively & in Bad Positions

Matt Painter has hammered this time and time again this season: When Purdue isn’t turning the ball over, they are a hard team to beat because of the offense’s efficiency as a whole. When they do turn it over, it’s a recipe for disaster (see the 16 TO’s against FDU) and MSU has the guards that can quickly take a turnover into dunks and momentum the other way.

Michigan State is one of the better teams in the B1G at turning their opponent’s over with a turnover percentage rate of 18.3 which places them 3rd in the B1G and 71st nationally. With their athletic guards, they are able to apply pressure on the perimeter and force teams to be really uncomfortable trying to initiate offense and getting themselves into passing lanes to disrupt offensive flow. Michigan State also isn’t going to help you by turning it over themselves as they also rank third offensively in the conference in turnover percentage on offense.

Now, turnovers are going to happen and they are likely going to happen to Braden Smith and Zach Edey because of the amount of times they have the ball in their hands. They just can’t have the bad turnovers that lead to ‘pick 6’ type of points and they certainly can’t afford to have a game where they turn it over 4 or more times. Both of those guys are capable of having games where they don’t turn it over at all and that’s what Purdue really needs from their two best players headed into the most important part of the season.

Purdue also can’t get games from anyone else that sees them turning it over excessively. Guys like Loyer, Jones, TKR, and Gillis don’t have the weight of responsibility that Smith and Edey have and shouldn’t be turning it over three or four times per game. That’s how Purdue goes from nine turnovers to fifteen or more really quickly. Ball control has to be a team focus and those guys turning it over a bunch is bad for business.

3 | Get Michigan State’s Bigs in Foul Trouble

This falls a lot on Zach Edey’s shoulders for obvious reasons but Smith, Loyer, and Jones can all contribute to that by drawing contact when they attack the paint and look to score instead of simply shooting threes. When Purdue can get their opponent’s primary big men in foul trouble, it is too easy for the Boilers to get what they want on the offensive end. An opponent would suddenly be asking a guy who isn’t physically able to matchup with both Edey and TKR or just aren’t talented enough to defend in the the low post to prevent them from scoring. Either the opponent has to let that guy drown or provide him with a lot of help through double and even triple teams. When the defense collapses because they can’t defend Edey effectively, that leaves a team that is the second best three point shooting team in the country open from the perimeter.

Tom Izzo has typically wanted to take away Purdue’s ability to shoot threes and just hope that Edey doesn’t have a good day from inside. It’s a good strategy if it works but Purdue has, more oftentimes than not, made teams pay for that type of strategy. It will be interesting to see what Izzo plans to do to keep Sissoko out of foul trouble because the few times they asked freshman Xavier Booker to defend Edey one on one, it wasn’t much of an issue for Edey to go score over and over again.

And 1 | Don’t Send Michigan State to the Foul Line for Easy Buckets

Michigan State’s offense is good but isn’t great so don’t help an offense that has, at times, struggled this season by putting them on the foul line. The Spartans have had eleven games this season where they failed to score 70 or more points whereas Purdue has had only three of those games (two of which came against Rutgers and Maryland, both top 15 Kenpom defenses). Flat out, MSU has struggled to score the ball at times but has also failed to really get themselves to the foul line as well.

To make this point a bit more clear, MSU has taken 14 or less free throws in a game a total of eleven times this season. They are just 2-9 in those eleven games. Purdue has just two games of shooting 14 or less free throws and haven’t taken single digit free throws all season.

This game could come down to a very simple basketball statistic: Keeping MSU off the free throw line and Purdue taking advantage of their own trips to the foul line. Opponents have only taken more free throws than the Boilers in four games this season and three of those came in road games (Maryland, Illinois, Nebraska). This may be one of the biggest factors of the game.

Players to Watch:

Tyson Walker | #2 | Senior | Guard | 6’ 162 | 18.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 3 ast, 1.9 stl, 37.1% 3pt

Walker is one of the most talented and complete point guards in the country. He is a guy who can go out and single handily keep MSU in games where they are struggling. He has eleven games this season of scoring 20 or more points with a season high of 35 against James Madison. Walker also doesn’t turn the ball over as he has just 41 on the entire season and only four games of more than 2 turnovers. This assignment likely goes to Braden Smith but look for Lance Jones and even Ethan Morton to be given a shot if he starts to really get going.

Malik Hall | #25 | Senior | Forward | 6’7 215 | 12.6 pts, 5.6 reb, 2 ast, 36.4% 3pt (20/55)

Hall, in his fifth year with the Spartans, has been a really solid and consistent player for Tom Izzo. Although maybe not even playing up to the consistent level many expected him to be, Hall is a really good forward that can step out to shoot threes and rebounds really well. He has the ability to go out and get twenty in a game as he has shown four times this season and when he is scoring MSU is much, much better. When Hall has been limited to single digits when scoring, MSU is just 5-6 on the season. TKR, Gillis, and Furst probably get the nod here against Hall but don’t be surprised to see Morton or even Heide asked to defend Hall.

Prediction:

Michigan State is still a very talented team and one that can look like a second weekend team on any given night. There are, however, lots of data points that show MSU shouldn’t even be in the tourney discussion right now. This is a bit of a hot and cold them that seems like they can’t quite string performances together. In fact, MSU has only won more than three games in a row this season once and that came back in a run from December 14th to January 7th where they beat Baylor, Oakland, Stonybrook, Indiana State, and Penn State. The Spartans have actually gone 6-5 since February (including their victory over Minnesota last night).

It will be very interesting to see the focus level of this Purdue team heading into what many have determined will be the determining factor in a successful season. Are the Boilers looking ahead to Sunday already? Will they still have some fire left over from winning the regular season title by three games for a second season in a row? Last year Purdue somehow played poorly through the conference tourney and still won and that fog continued over into the NCAA Tourney. I think a lot about the next few weeks will be said about what happens today. Purdue can look good and still lose and I won’t be very worried (MSU is probably playing to get themselves out of Dayton still).

All of that and Edey is still an awful matchup for the Spartans and Izzo appears ok to let him go to work in one on one situations more often than not. I think this team’s focus will become sharper and that hasn’t been an issue all season long, except against Ohio State. I doubt it becomes an issue today.

Purdue: 76

Michigan State: 69