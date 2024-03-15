Boiler Alert - BTT Recap and A Look at MSU

At the time of recording the first five games of the Big Ten Tournament had been played and Ryan and I compared notes on our brackets. Some of us were doing much better than others. Who feels more confident after day one? You’ll just have to listen to see.

Ryan and I spend the bulk of this short episode talking about Purdue’s upcoming game against Michigan State. The two teams did play less than two weeks ago so there’s not a whole lot to say but we take a look at how MSU did in their first round game against Minnesota.

How much is fatigue a factor when a team is playing their second game in two days and you’re well rested? I know I say this as a 38 year old but man I’d be exhausted having to do that on back to back days while my opponent is coming in fresh as a daisy.

Finally, Ryan and I discuss ways to make the #1 seed in the BTT more meaningful. Let us know what you think of our suggestions.