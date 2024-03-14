1 Purdue vs. #8 Michigan State: How To Watch

#8 Michigan State defeated #9 Minnesota today to advance to the next round of the Big Ten Tournament and is set to play #1 Purdue for the first game on Friday. Michigan State’s win most likely kept them alive for a bid into the NCAA tournament. Purdue had a double-bye as the number one overall seed and is playing for house money at this point. After putting together the best resume in college basketball this season and winning the Big Ten (again) Purdue is locked in on the one seed line for March Madness and will most likely be playing in the Midwest region win or lose tomorrow.

It seems the fans are split are which way they want Purdue to play this; half seem to want Painter to rest the starters/avoid injury and get some run time for the backups. The other half say hell no, let’s go win the damn thing. I don’t think Painter, nor the starters are ready to slow down, and I expect to see the same starting lineup tomorrow with Purdue wanting to win the Big Ten Tournament back-to-back for the first time since Michigan in 2017/2018 (oh how the mighty have fallen.)

Purdue and Michigan State should be familiar with each other as they just played a few weeks ago with the Boilers getting the win 80-74 in Mackey Arena. Edey will get his and Smith has been as consistent as anyone, if we get good Loyer and Jones I don’t think Michigan State has enough weapons to win this; but with Izzo trying to get his team in March form anything can happen and I expect it to be close.

How To Watch:

Network: BTN

When: 12:00 pm eastern

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Spread: Purdue -6.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.)