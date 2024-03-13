Boiler Up Down South: Post-Wisconsin, Pre-B1G Tourney

Two regular guys are back to talk about regular season conference champions. Your Purdue Boilermakers, who did the same thing last year, will attempt to do another thing they did last year with the Big 10 tournament: win both.

In an especially long iteration of Boiler Up Down South (they’re usually around half an hour, this one clocks in above 50 minutes), Drew and Garrett recap the 28-3 Boilers’ last game and last win of the regular season against Wisconsin. Then, the BUDS look forward to the two tourneys.

Injury scares: happened.

Injury news: better than the gang could have hoped.

Record championship number: secured.

Join Druski and Gurt to talk stats, sacrificing Purdue legends to relieve any potential curses, pilfering materials from the surface of Earth’s moon, and how lucky they are to be watching this era of Purdue men’s basketball.

The hosts like the momentum. Guys are peaking at the right time of the year. Drew and Garrett are excited. They are surprised they never used the term “March Radness” out of childlike joy.

The Boilers look set up for deep tournament runs as a cohesive unit with more of an edge than they had last year with a young group of guards. Those guards are experienced now and remembering how easy it was to ball out back in high school with some confidence.

Let’s hunker down and Boiler Up for the postseason.