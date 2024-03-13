Zach Edey Named Player of the Year by The Sporting News

When you start as an underdog, say maybe as the 400+ ranked recruit in your high school class, there’s an extreme satisfaction in rising to the top of all those ranked above you and showing those people that did the rankings that they were absolutely wrong about you. While Zach Edey doesn’t seem the type to rub it in the faces of those that ranked him that low I’ll emphasize it again for him. He was 436th in his class. Can you imagine if there were 435 players better than him in just his same class? I would wager that there are not 435 people alive today who are better than Zach Edey at basketball. Then again, I’m just a blogger writing from my basement loft.

Well, yesterday Edey was named an All-American for the second consecutive season, and today he was named The Sporting News Player of the Year. This was his second time winning this award. The list of names who have done that, shared by the Boilerball twitter account, is impressive.

✌️ Two-time NPOY.



Zach Edey is a two-time @sportingnews National Player of the Year.



The list to win twice since 1943:

✅: Oscar Robertson

✅: Jerry Lucas

✅: Bill Bradley

✅: Lew Alcindor

✅: Bill Walton

✅: Michael Jordan

✅: Luka Garza

✅: Zach Edey pic.twitter.com/LMTLcZlwfj — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 13, 2024

Seriously, just look at those names. The Big O, Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, a guy you might know a bit better as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. To win this award twice means that Zach Edey’s name will always be alongside these giants of the sport. To be associated with them in any way is a testament to the work ethic, the talent, the heart, the determination, and the skill of Purdue big man Zach Edey.

Along with the announcement of the award, The Sporting News put together a very nice article that I’d recommend everyone take a look at. A review of Edey’s performance at Purdue shows just what he’s grown into and is worth quoting in full.

He surpassed those ludicrously low projections in his freshman year alone, when he averaged 8.7 points in 15 minutes a game. And it’s gotten better every year from there. As a sophomore, he shared time with senior Trevion Williams and put up 14.4 points per game in just 19 minutes of playing time. And then came his immediate breakout as a junior, with averages of 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds and Purdue earning dual Big Ten Championships and a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed. It seemed unlikely he would improve upon that performance, but he has bettered his best in every statistical category but rebounding. He is tied for the Division I scoring lead at 24.2 points per game. He is third in rebounding at 11.7. His offensive rating at KenPom.com of 129.8 is the second highest in the past 20 years. That site’s statistical formula for Player of the Year honors places Edey’s score 55 percent higher than the next in line, Auburn big man Johni Broome.

It’s difficult to look at who Zach Edey is now and remember that freshman who we all thought would redshirt. That guy who we didn’t think would play much, if at all, during his freshman season. Then he played 15 minutes a game and surprised everyone. Even then, I don’t think anyone had any real belief that this young man would be named player of the year in consecutive seasons. Also, it’s worth noting just how much better he’s been than his peers. Using KenPom, as The Sporting News did, shows him 55% better than the second best player in college basketball. It’s an astounding, almost mind bending, accomplishment for anyone, let alone the 436th player in his class.